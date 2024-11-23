Dean McCullough's hair transplant he's 'buzzing' over - before and after

I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! campmate Dean McCullough was delighted with the results of his hair transplant prior to heading down under.

© Yoshitaka Kono The BBC Radio 1 DJ ensured he looked jungle ready

The BBC Radio 1 DJ, 32, planned his major glow-up back in April when he underwent a hair transplant at the Ksl Clinics' Manchester branch.

The ITV fan favourite documented the lengthy procedure on TikTok and revealed his post-op swollen face. "I didn't realise when you got a hair transplant you got new cheek bones as well," he said, as he laughed in the video.

Dean even described himself as "Shrek's wee cousin".

He added: "You can nearly balance a plant pot on them cheek bones."

Two weeks later, the DJ revealed he was now able to wash his hair and took to social media to flaunt his new hairline and curly locks.

Dean ensured he would be jungle-ready as he followed a rigorous aftercare plan set by the clinic. Back in July, the I'm a Celeb star documented his PRP treatment.

Dean captioned the post: "Come with me to get PRP after my hair transplant @ksl_clinics. I had a FUE hair transplant 3 months ago and I'm buzzing with the results so far."

PRP, which stands for platelet-rich plasma, is a blood-based treatment that utilises injections to accelerate the healing of specific areas of the body. PRP can be used for a variety of conditions, from sports injuries to hair loss.

In September, Dean shared a final transformation video. He said: "5 months post hair transplant and I can't believe these results. I've been following my aftercare plan, taking biotin, using 100% natural hair oils & having PRP to give my transplant the best chance of success. I wasn't expecting this growth until around Jan/Feb time."

Apart from showing off his new hairline, the star has been causing quite the rumble in the jungle lately. The DJ has been nominated more than any other campmate by the public to compete in the Bushtucker Trials. Unfortunately, Dean has won minimal stars and left his campmates to endure bland rice and beans.

© Yoshitaka Kono I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here cast of 2024

However, on last night's episode, Dean was joined by fellow campmate and McFly star Danny Jones for the trial. The pair bagged eight stars during 'High Street Of Horrors', the latest Bushtucker Trial.

The ITV show pleased viewers with more twists, as the radio DJ was asked to join TV personality Maura Higgins and writer Reverend Richard Coles in the luxurious Jungle Junkyard.