Danny Jones pens tribute to wife Georgia after return to I'm a Celebrity jungle

Danny Jones has shared a message to his wife, Georgia, after making a return to the I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, jungle.

The McFly band member stole the hearts of the nation and was crowned king of the jungle in the famous ITV show last year. But, earlier this year, he was filmed kissing his former campmate, Maura Higgins, at a BRIT Awards after-party, despite his marriage to Georgia.

Now, as they move forward with their marriage, the musician has penned a message to his wife after touching down in Australia to appear on I'm a Celebrity: Unpacked.

"Happy Birthday, my mushyyyyyy @thegeorgiaedit [kissing face emoji]," Danny wrote, alongside a photo featuring Georgia.

He also reshared a sweet clip of Georgia and their son Cooper, seven, paying him an emotional visit in the jungle.

An awkward reunion

The post comes weeks after Danny no doubt had a rather awkward reunion with Maura at the National Television Awards, where they both took to the stage to accept an award for the show fronted by Ant and Dec.

As they gathered to celebrate the win, all eyes were on the pair, who had not been publicly seen together since their highly-publicised drunken kiss.

© Getty Maura Higgins and Danny Jones appeared on stage at the NTAs on Wednesday

Following the moment, Danny addressed the situation publicly on Instagram, writing: "Hello everyone. Sorry it's taken me a while to post this, but I've taken some time out to be with those closest to me. I want to deeply apologise to my wife and family for putting them in this situation. I love them so much, and we'll continue to deal with this privately.

"I love you guys, thank you for your patience, support, and understanding. See you all soon, Danny."

Danny's family

Despite the drama, Danny previously told HELLO! All about the moment he saw his wife of 11 years walking down the aisle. "When I saw Georgia, I couldn't really take it. My legs shook. It was the most amazing view I've ever seen."

© Instagram The couple welcomed their son in 2018

Musing on fatherhood, Danny told us when his boy was just three: "To have a three-year-old run up to me and call out 'Daddy' is the best feeling." On the subject of expanding their family, the musician added: "We realise how amazing kids are but also how amazingly tough it is. Our careers are important to us too, and right now all our spare time is focused on Cooper, and the rest we are working."