Danny Jones' wife Georgia breaks silence with moving photo – details
The star shares one son with McFly singer Danny Jones

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Georgia Jones has broken her silence amid her husband Danny's ongoing 'kiss' scandal with former Love Island star, Maura Higgins.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the former Miss England star uploaded a black-and-white snapshot of her son, Cooper, playing with a console while wearing a pair of dark sunglasses.

In her caption, she simply included a pastel blue heart emoji.

Georgia's update comes after she pulled out of her appearance at the Baby Show at London's ExCel Centre on Saturday.

Danny and Georgia Jones © Getty Images
Georgia pulled out of an event on Saturday

A spokesperson for the mum-of-one confirmed on Thursday that she would not be appearing at the weekend event. Georgia was due to take part in a Q&A alongside Kelsey Parker and Georgia Kousoulou.

Two weeks ago, Danny hit the headlines after a video, published by The Sun, appeared to show the singer sharing a kiss with Maura at a BRITs afterparty. The pair attended Universal's star-studded bash at 180 Strand.

Neither the couple, nor Maura have addressed the leaked video, and it appears the family are keeping a low profile in the aftermath of the scandal.

man in jungle wearing blue shirt and red shorts © Shutterstock
Danny was crowned the winner of I'm a Celeb in 2024

Danny and Maura appeared alongside one another on the latest series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in which Danny was eventually crowned as king of the jungle.

Days before the incident, Danny made a comment about how he "left his wife" to move into their new home whilst he was in the jungle. He made the revelation during an episode of the Parenting Hell podcast with Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe.

Regarding his renovation plans, Danny said: "Are you renovating? Same, mate. It's a nightmare, isn't it?" He added: "Do you know what? I left my wife to move," before jesting: "I just left my wife," as all three of them chuckled.

Man and woman smiling for photo on red carpet© David Fisher/Shutterstock
The pair tied the knot in 2014

Danny and Georgia have been married since 2014. At the time, the McFly star exclusively told HELLO!: "When I saw Georgia, I couldn't really take it. My legs shook. It was the most amazing view I've ever seen."

The pair went on to welcome their son, Cooper Alf Jones, on 27 January 2018. Musing on fatherhood, Danny told us when his boy was just three: "To have a three-year-old run up to me and call out 'Daddy' is the best feeling."

On the subject of expanding their family, the musician added: "We realise how amazing kids are but also how amazingly tough it is. Our careers are important to us too, and right now all our spare time is focused on Cooper, and the rest we are working."

