Danny Jones' wife Georgia's replacement revealed after ditching podcast

Georgia Jones has stepped back from her podcasting duties following her husband Danny Jones' BRIT Awards scandal.

The former Miss England, 38, was notably absent from the latest episode of Mum's The Word! With Georgia Jones & Kelsey Parker, which was released on Monday morning.

Instead, co-host Kelsey was joined by former Love Island star Olivia Bowen, where they discussed the emotional topic of navigating pregnancy loss.

Georgia's silence comes after her husband Danny, famed for being in McFly, was caught kissing Love Island alum Maura Higgins at the BRITs earlier this month.

The mum-of-one has remained off social media since the scandal broke and pulled out of public work commitments over the weekend. She had been scheduled to appear at The Baby Show in London for a live Q&A alongside Kelsey Parker but was a no-show.

With Georgia now absent from her own podcast, fans are wondering whether she is taking a step back from the spotlight entirely as she processes the situation.

Neither the couple, nor Maura have addressed the leaked video, and it appears the family are keeping a low profile in the aftermath of the scandal.

Just days before the incident, Danny revealed on the Parenting Hell podcast with Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe that he had "left his wife" to handle their house move alone while he was away in the jungle.

Talking about the stressful move, Danny said: "Are you renovating? Same, mate. It's a nightmare, isn't it?" Rob joked: "Is that why you went in the jungle - to get money for the renovations?" Josh added: "To get away from it. Have my kitchen done—three weeks in the jungle, it's easier!"

Danny later said: "Do you know what? I left my wife to move," before joking: "I just left my wife," as all three of them chuckled.

Danny and Georgia married in 2012 after being together for four years. They share one son, Cooper Alf Jones, who was born on 27 January 2018.