Maura Higgins and Danny Jones reunite on stage 6 months after THAT BRITs kiss

The National Television Awards always promise unforgettable moments, and this year was no different, particularly when Maura Higgins and Danny Jones reunited on stage. The pair, who made headlines earlier this year, were seen together again on Wednesday night, in what would have been no doubt an awkward reunion. The Love Island star, 34, and the McFly singer, 39, were among the cast and crew of I'm A Celebrity as they went up to accept the prize for Best Reality Competition.

As they gathered to celebrate the win, all eyes were on the pair, who had not been publicly seen together since their highly-publicised moment six months ago. The unexpected reunion comes after the pair were photographed sharing a drunken kiss at a BRIT Awards afterparty in February. The memorable moment, which also took place at London's O2 Arena, made headlines across the country.

Fans were quick to take to social media to comment on the reunion, with one writing: "All of us watching Maura & Danny like #NTAs." Another remarked: "Cameraman is so messy panning from Danny to Maura and I love it #NTAS." A third post read: "All eyes on Danny and Maura."

Maura and Danny's kiss

Danny hit the headlines in March after a video, published by The Sun, appeared to show the singer sharing a kiss with Maura at a BRITs afterparty. The pair attended Universal's star-studded bash at 180 Strand. Danny and Maura appeared alongside one another on the latest series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in which Danny was eventually crowned as king of the jungle.

© Getty Maura Higgins and Danny Jones appeared on stage at the NTAs on Wednesday

Danny's family

Danny has been married to his wife, Georgia, since 2014. At the time of their wedding, the McFly star exclusively told HELLO!: "When I saw Georgia, I couldn't really take it. My legs shook. It was the most amazing view I've ever seen." The pair went on to welcome their son, Cooper Alf Jones, on 27 January 2018.

© Getty The stars accepted the 'Reality Competition' Award for 'I'm a Celeb' during the NTAs

Musing on fatherhood, Danny told us when his boy was just three: "To have a three-year-old run up to me and call out 'Daddy' is the best feeling." On the subject of expanding their family, the musician added: "We realise how amazing kids are but also how amazingly tough it is. Our careers are important to us too, and right now all our spare time is focused on Cooper, and the rest we are working."