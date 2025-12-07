Carrie Johnson's children transform into fairies - and their wild hair is just like dad Boris'

Boris and Carrie Johnson got all dressed up as fairies alongside their kids to put on a magical birthday party for their little girl, Romy. Carrie was ever the excited mum as she shared photos from Romy's fairy-themed fourth birthday party held last weekend, and her kids have all got their dad's wild hair. According to the mum, the party was "total utter chaos".

Carrie gushed on Instagram that her daughter "loved every minute of it", posting a series of photos and videos of her little girl dancing and sharing a hug with a party performer dressed up as Tinkerbell from Disney's Peter Pan. "Romy’s face when Tinkerbell entered the hall was a picture. She couldn’t believe it. That was total magic," Carrie gushed.

Romy and her brothers all sweetly wore matching pink fairy wings, while in another photo, it looked like their baby sister Poppy got dressed up in a fairy-themed top. Boris and Carrie share four children together: sons, Wilfred, five, and Frank, two, and daughters Romy, four, and their youngest Poppy, born May 2025. Carrie revealed that at one point she thought she had lost one of her sons before finally finding him in a surprise spot. "I genuinely thought I’d lost Frank until I realised he was just taking a kip in the ball pit," she said with a laughing emoji.

© Instagram/ carrielbjohnson Carrie and Boris Johnson's daughter Romy with a child entertainer dressed up as 'Tinkerbell' from Peter Pan for her birthday party

© Instagram/ carrielbjohnson Boris and Carrie's daughters got into the fairy theme

The kids weren't the only ones to get into character. Carrie and Boris joined in on the fun, both wearing fairy wings, flower crowns and pointed pixie ears. Carrie praised her husband for going above and beyond: "Also, shout out to my amazing husband, who not only dressed as a pixie to please our little girl but also attempted the 'Cha Cha Slide' to get everyone on the dancefloor. Legend." In one video, the politician who served as the British prime minister from 2019 to 2022, got into the party spirit as he danced alongside the children's entertainer.

"It’s become a bit of a tradition that we dress up for our kids’ birthday parties but think we’ll both be pleased to see the back of those rubber pixie ears [foot and laughing emojis]. The things you do for your kids!" Carrie concluded her post. The couple had a dinosaur-themed fifth birthday party for their son Wilfred in April, and then had a pony for their son Frank's second birthday in June.

© Instagram/ carrielbjohnson Boris and Carrie Johnson got into character for their daughter Romy's fairy-themed party

Carrie and Boris' blended family

Carrie and Boris have welcomed four children together, though Boris has nine kids altogether. The former mayor of London shares four kids with his ex-wife Marina Wheeler, from whom he split in 2018, and a daughter with his former flame Helen McIntyre.

Carrie and Boris announced the birth of their youngest daughter, Poppy, in May 2025 with a sweet social media post. "Welcome to the world, Poppy Eliza Josephine Johnson, born on 21st May," Carrie wrote. "Aka Pops, Pop Tart [love heart emoji]. I can’t believe how pretty and tiny you are. Feel so incredibly lucky. We are all totally smitten. Not sure I’ve slept a minute since you were born, as I can’t stop looking at how completely lovely you are."