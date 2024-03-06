Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie share three children together: Wilfred, age three, Romy, one, and three-month-old baby Frank, whom they welcomed on 11 July this year.

The family live in a beautiful £3.8 million Grade II-listed house situated in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell in Oxfordshire.

Media consultant Carrie, 35, often shares photos of the family's home life on her Instagram page. From sweet moments at home to treasured family holidays, the mother-of-three gives her followers a glimpse into her private world.

See the rare snaps of Carrie and Boris' three children below…

The great outdoors © Instagram Carrie posted a series of photos recently to show off some highlights from the month of February. The wife of the former Prime Minister loves nothing more than getting outside with her little ones. This snap shows them dressed up for a hike in the woods as they cross a bridge over the stream. We can't get enough of little Romy's cosy all-in-one outfit.



Festive cheer © Instagram At the end of 2023, the mother-of-three posted some festive snaps from the family's Christmas celebrations. This adorable photo shows the three children hugging in front of the fire while a carrot and mince pie for Santa is placed on a chair.



Halloween celebrations © Instagram Carrie shared this sweet snap of her son Wilfred and daughter Romy having fun on Halloween - doesn't Wilf look so like his politician dad with those blonde locks?



Fun in the sun © Instagram Romy looks to be taking after her mum wavy-haired mum in this summer picture as she had fun digging on the beach.



Surfer dude © Instagram Wilfred looked so sweet playing in the sea in the summer next to a paddleboard.



Baby Frank's arrival © Instagram Carrie and Boris welcomed their third child together in July 2023, naming their son, Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson. The mother-of-three wrote in the caption: "Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.



"Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude."



Trip to the zoo A rare snap of Boris with his daughter Romy when the pair visited the giraffes at a zoo together.



Big brother duties What a gorgeous photo! Big brother Wilfred tucks in his baby brother Frank - a heartwarming sibling moment.



Like mother like daughter © Instagram More beach fun for Carrie and her daughter Romy. Carrie was wearing a two-piece swimsuit with some fuchsia pink shorts and Romy matched her mum's outfit in a pink swimming costume.

