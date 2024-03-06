Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meet Boris and Carrie Johnson's children: 11 rare photos of Wilfred, Romy and Frank
11 rare photos of Carrie and Boris Johnson's children Wilfred, Romy and Frank

Carrie and Boris married at Westminster Cathedral in May 2021

2 minutes ago
Sophie HamiltonParenting Editor
Francesca ShillcockSenior Features Writer
Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie share three children together: Wilfred, age three, Romy, one, and three-month-old baby Frank, whom they welcomed on 11 July this year.

The family live in a beautiful £3.8 million Grade II-listed house situated in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell in Oxfordshire.

Media consultant Carrie, 35, often shares photos of the family's home life on her Instagram page. From sweet moments at home to treasured family holidays, the mother-of-three gives her followers a glimpse into her private world.

See the rare snaps of Carrie and Boris' three children below…

The great outdoors

Carrie Johnson with her three children© Instagram

Carrie posted a series of photos recently to show off some highlights from the month of February. 

The wife of the former Prime Minister loves nothing more than getting outside with her little ones. 

This snap shows them dressed up for a hike in the woods as they cross a bridge over the stream. We can't get enough of little Romy's cosy all-in-one outfit.

Festive cheer

Wilfred, Romy and Frank Johnson pictured at Christmas© Instagram

At the end of 2023, the mother-of-three posted some festive snaps from the family's Christmas celebrations. 

This adorable photo shows the three children hugging in front of the fire while a carrot and mince pie for Santa is placed on a chair.

Halloween celebrations

Wilfred and Romy Johnson on Halloween night© Instagram

Carrie shared this sweet snap of her son Wilfred and daughter Romy having fun on Halloween - doesn't Wilf look so like his politician dad with those blonde locks?

Fun in the sun

little girl digging in sand © Instagram

Romy looks to be taking after her mum wavy-haired mum in this summer picture as she had fun digging on the beach.

Surfer dude

boy in the sea with surfboard © Instagram

Wilfred looked so sweet playing in the sea in the summer next to a paddleboard.

Baby Frank's arrival

woman holding baby © Instagram

Carrie and Boris welcomed their third child together in July 2023, naming their son, Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson. 

The mother-of-three wrote in the caption: "Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

"Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude."

Trip to the zoo

Boris Johnson holding his daughter near a giraffe

A rare snap of Boris with his daughter Romy when the pair visited the giraffes at a zoo together.

Big brother duties

A blonde child putting a blanket over a baby

What a gorgeous photo! Big brother Wilfred tucks in his baby brother Frank - a heartwarming sibling moment.

Like mother like daughter

Carrie Johnson and her daughter, Romy© Instagram

More beach fun for Carrie and her daughter Romy. Carrie was wearing a two-piece swimsuit with some fuchsia pink shorts and Romy matched her mum's outfit in a pink swimming costume.

A walk in the park

Carrie with her eldest two children, Wilfred and Romy© Instagram

Carrie shared this snap back in May, shortly before welcoming little Frank. 

She captioned the picture: "Wilf is v excited about being a big brother again and has been chattering about it nonstop. Don’t think Romy has a clue what’s coming…She soon will!"

