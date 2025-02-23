Carrie Johnson shares glimpse inside 'dream' holiday with husband Boris and lookalike children

Carrie Johnson delighted fans on Sunday when she shared a carousel of new pictures from her lavish family holiday to Saudi Arabia.

In a post shared to Instagram, the 36-year-old included snapshots of her curly-haired children, Wilfred, Romy and Frankie, padding along a pristine stretch of sand, a picture of her husband Boris doting on their youngest son, magnificent sunset snaps, as well as various photos of tasty meals and cocktails topped with juicy passion fruit.

© Instagram Boris doted on their youngest son Frankie

Elsewhere, the former communications director also included a heart-melting picture of her two eldest children, Wilfred and Romy, sharing a sweet hug beside the sea. Romy, two, looked adorable dressed in a colourful striped dress and a crochet sun hat, while Wilfred donned a vivid green T-shirt and a pair of shorts emblazoned with whimsical illustrations. He looked every inch his famous dad's mini-me rocking a headful of tousled blonde locks.

© Instagram Carrie and her brood enjoyed a beach holiday

Sharing a glimpse inside their lavish getaway, Carrie wrote in her caption: "Some more pics from a dream holiday. I forgot to mention how incredible the water sports are too - particularly the diving and the snorkelling.

© Instagram Wilfred and Romy share the sweetest bond

They also have a really wonderful spa. I booked a massage with Rabina and I felt like a new person afterwards. Full disclosure this is not a cheap holiday. It’s very luxurious. The food was insanely good (the Japanese restaurant in particular) and the beds were the most comfortable I've ever, ever slept in."

She finished by adding: "But if you're in a position to splurge and you want real privacy and total relaxation, then this might be for you. It was so welcome after a truly miserable Christmas and new year."

Carrie's followers shared their thoughts in the comments section, with one noting: "Amazing photographs. So many precious memories," while a second gushed: "So glad you got to recharge as you say you had a very rough end and start of the year. Lovely photos," and a third added: "Looks fabulous. What a beautiful place to spend time with the family."

Boris's wife had a rocky start to the new year after she fell ill with a nasty chest infection that left her "struggling to breathe". She explained how she spent the first week of 2025 in hospital, with doctors also confirming that she'd had flu and pneumonia.

© Getty Images Boris and Carrie tied the knot in 2021

Thankfully, the mother-of-three shared a subsequent follow-up towards the end of January, revealing how she'd already started to feel "so much better".

Alongside a beaming selfie, she penned: "Hello! Just wanted to say a big thank you for the many, many kind messages wishing me better. I've been really touched. Lots of you messaged saying you too had flu/pneumonia/nasty chest infections, with some of you being hospitalised too."

Carrie continued: "My heart goes out to you because it can be really, really rough and genuinely scary. I am now feeling SO SO much better. My energy levels are still pretty low but other than that, I'm feeling good. Still resting when I can but hoping by Feb I'll be raring to go again."