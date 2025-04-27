Carrie and Boris Johnson twin in eye-catching costumes for son Wilf's birthday bash 

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie pulled out all the stops for their son Wilf's 5th birthday at the weekend.

To mark the special occasion, the couple threw their tot a dinosaur-themed bash complete with an incredible Jurassic World cake topped with a grinning dinosaur bust, balloons galore and a bouncy castle.

For added wow factor, the couple, who wed in 2021 and share three children together, went the extra mile and transformed themselves into dinosaurs.

Pictures shared to Instagram showed the pair posing up a storm in their vibrant, inflatable costumes emblazoned with scaly details.

Carrie and Boris transformed into dinosaurs for the family celebration

Former media rep Carrie opted for a forest green Triceratop outfit, while her husband Boris went for a classic tangerine orange Tyrannosaurus rex costume.

Snapshots showed the pair beaming from ear to ear as they posed with their arms outstretched and channeled their inner prehistoric beast. Elsewhere, Carrie included a clip that showed Boris presenting Wilf with his incredible cake, as well as a sweet snap showing Carrie and Boris's two younger children, Romy and Frank, gathering around a microphone.

The couple fully embraced the dinosaur theme

"When your son asks if ACTUAL dinosaurs might come to his party, we knew what we had to do," Carrie wrote in her Instagram post.

"It was bloody hot in those things but it was a hit! Thank you above all to @actionamanda who transforms our children’s birthday parties and who truly is the best entertainer out there. She’s incredible. We certainly had a dino disco to remember."

Wilf celebrated his fifth birthday

Reacting to the update, one follower penned: "Borisaurus and Carriesaurus, love it!" while a second remarked: "Fabulous! You two are such good fun!!" and a third chimed in: "Well done!!! Great idea! A very memorable birthday for your little dino."

Tranquil home life

Boris and Carrie live in a luxurious £3.8 million Grade II-listed house known as Brightwell Manor.

Carrie and Boris are raising their brood in the countryside

Situated in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, the fairytale home features nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms, while the five acres of land also boasts a guest cottage, a tennis court, a walled garden and two stables.

The grounds are also home to a moated castle, thought to have been built by King Stephen in the 1150s.

The couple reportedly have more plans in place for the home, after winning permission from the South Oxfordshire district council to knock down the existing extension and rebuild it.

The Times reported it will include a boot room, a patio extension, a scullery, larder, laundry, breakfast room and plant room.