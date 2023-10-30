Boris Johnson's wife Carrie is currently soaking up the sun in some tropical haven, and on Sunday, the mother-of-three shared a glimpse inside her family getaway.

Amongst the envy-inducing snapshots, which were posted on Instagram, the 35-year-old included a snapshot of their latest family addition - a sweet kitten with sage-green eyes and dappled fur.

© Instagram Carrie shared a sweet photo of Mary the kitten

In the adorable photo, Carrie's furry companion is pictured on a stone step digging into a plateful of cat food. Captioning the image, Carrie revealed the new adopted kitten's sweet moniker chosen by her kids: Mary.

"We've adopted a new kitten the kids have called Mary," she penned.

© Instagram Carrie and her family jetted off on a luxe trip

Elsewhere, Carrie uploaded a plethora of idyllic images including a memorable image of a serene lake surrounded by palm trees and verdant foliage. The glassy expanse of water looked beautiful at dusk scattered with fluffy cloud reflections.

She also uploaded two photos of her eldest children: son Wilfred, three, and one-year-old daughter, Romy.

Evidently making the most of the sunny weather, Wilfred was snapped riding a little grey donkey across a cobblestone path, whilst Romy looked so sweet in a separate photo digging in the sand with a fluorescent orange spade.

© Instagram Wilfred looked so grown up riding a donkey!

Although Carrie made sure to protect her daughter's privacy by concealing her face, Romy's blonde curls were on full display.

Aside from Wilfred and Romy, Carrie and her husband Boris are also doting parents to a baby boy called Frank.

© Instagram Romy looked so sweet as she relaxed on the beach

The couple welcomed their youngest family member back in July. Carrie announced her joyous baby news via Instagram where she shared a wholesome picture of herself cradling her bundle of joy.

In a loving caption, she gushed: "A week of Frankie. Welcome to the world Frank Alfred Odysseus Johnson born 5th July at 9.15am." She then teased her husband, known for his love of classic literature, as she joked: "Can you guess which name my husband chose?!"

Carrie continued: "Am loving every minute of the sleepy baby bubble. Seeing my older two embrace their new brother with such joy and excitement has been the most wonderful thing to see. We are all very smitten.

"Thank you so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH. They really are the most amazing, caring people. I feel such immense gratitude." The radiant mum finished her post by quipping: "Now, can anyone recommend any good series/box sets to binge while breastfeeding? Time for a drink."

WATCH: Carrie Johnson shares sweet video with son Wilfred

The family-of-five live in a stunning £3.8 million mansion in the heart of the Oxfordshire countryside. Their property boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, six reception rooms and five acres of land.

Outside, meanwhile, the Grade-II listed property features a cosy guest cottage, a tennis court, a walled garden, two stables and even a moat!