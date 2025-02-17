Carrie and Boris Johnson's children have their famous dad's exact hairdo in new holiday photos

Carrie Johnson has shared a sneak peek inside her latest family getaway with her adorable brood.

The former media rep, who shares three children with her politician husband, Boris, uploaded a carousel of snapshots to her Instagram Stories on Monday. While Carrie didn't reveal her location, the mother-of-three jetted off to a sun-drenched destination with crystal clear waters and pristine beaches.

Wilfred looked so sweet with his mop of unruly hair

Amongst her pictures, she included photos of her three little ones enjoying a scenic boat ride. Carrie's eldest son, Wilfred, four, looked so sweet with his mop of unruly blonde hair, while her daughter Romy, two, melted hearts as she gazed at the sea in her striped summer dress.

Romy looked adorable as she enjoyed a boat ride

Elsewhere, the mother-of-three, 36, included an adorable picture of her one-year-old son, Frankie, padding along a stretch of golden sand, a picture of Romy in the pool and a plateful of fish tacos.

The family jetted off in search of sunnier climes

When they're not jet-setting across the globe, the Johnson clan relish spending time at their beautiful family home in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell, Oxfordshire. Their sprawling property boasts colourful interiors, rambling gardens, a tennis court and a duck pond for their growing flock of fluffy friends.

Carrie and Boris tied the knot in 2021 in an intimate Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral attended by just thirty guests. They went on to welcome three children, with their latest addition arriving into the world back in July 2023.

Carrie and Boris welcomed Frank in 2023

It's been a whirlwind start to the year for Carrie and her brood. Back in January, Boris's wife revealed that she'd been hospitalised after falling ill with a nasty chest infection that turned out to be flu and pneumonia.

At the time, she told her social media followers: "I didn't expect to spend the first week of 2025 in hospital. After having a nasty chest infection for nearly 18 days at home over Christmas, it just got out of hand, and I was struggling to breathe properly. Hospital confirmed I had flu and pneumonia."

She later shared an update and thanked fans for their sweet well wishes, before revealing that she felt "so much better".

Alongside a beaming selfie, she penned: "Hello! Just wanted to say a big thank you for the many, many kind messages wishing me better. I've been really touched. Lots of you messaged saying you too had flu/pneumonia/nasty chest infections, with some of you being hospitalised too."

The former media rep continued: "My heart goes out to you because it can be really, really rough and genuinely scary. I am now feeling SO SO much better. My energy levels are still pretty low but other than that, I'm feeling good. Still resting when I can but hoping by Feb I'll be raring to go again."