Leonardo DiCaprio's stepmom and dad steal the show in rare outing

Leonardo DiCaprio made a low-key appearance in Los Angeles on December 4, 2025, but it was his father, George DiCaprio, and stepmother, Peggy Ann Farrar, who truly captured attention at a special celebration in honor of One Battle After Another.

The trio were seen arriving together at the intimate gathering hosted by Hollywood powerhouses Mike and Irena Medavoy, Pam Abdy, and Mike De Luca. Leonardo, ever private and understated, kept a low profile beside his parents, who radiated warmth and charisma.

George DiCaprio, 80, cut a striking figure with his signature silver hair and bohemian flair, wearing a relaxed dark jacket over a patterned shirt.

© Warner Bros. via Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio, George DiCaprio and Peggy Ann Farrar seen at a Celebration in Honor of 'One Battle After Another'

Standing proudly beside him, Peggy Ann Farrar looked effortlessly elegant in a vibrant outfit that brought a pop of color to the evening. Her chic accessories and confident presence made her a standout in the group photos, drawing equal admiration from guests.

Leonardo appeared relaxed and at ease, happily accompanying the couple as they mingled at the celebration among guests such as Baz Luhrmann and Al Pacino.

© Warner Bros. via Getty Images Peggy Ann Farrar, George DiCaprio, Baz Luhrmann and Leonardo DiCaprio

While the Oscar winner often keeps his family life out of the spotlight, this rare public outing offered a glimpse of the close bond he shares with George and Peggy, who, on this occasion, charmingly stole the spotlight from the Hollywood superstar himself.

During his appearance on Wednesday’s episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the 50-year-old actor shared that a former agent suggested he change his name to improve his odds of making it in Hollywood.

© Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio and Al Pacino

The actor, who is of Italian and German descent, was told that his name was "too ethnic" and that producers were "never going to hire" him. Leonardo’s agent suggested he adopt the name "Lenny Williams" – a blend of his first name and his middle name, Wilhelm.

However, the idea didn’t sit well with Leonardo’s father, George DiCaprio. According to Leonardo, when his father saw the headshot bearing the new name, he "ripped it up" and declared, "Over my dead body."

Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another

Leonardo also opened up about the rejection he faced during the early years of his career. The actor admitted that an agent once lined him up "like cattle" and told him "no".

"I was a breakdancer. I breakdanced for, like, money on the street sometimes, so I had, like, the step haircut," he explained. "I remember saying to my dad, 'This is horrible,' and I went back and they did it again."