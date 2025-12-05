Inside The Abandons star Lucas Till and pregnant actress wife Skyler Samuels' very private marriage

Lucas Till surprised fans on Wednesday when he arrived at the red carpet premiere of his new Netflix Western, The Abandons, with his pregnant wife, Skyler Samuels, by his side. This was not only their first red carpet event together, but also served as an opportunity to announce the imminent arrival of their second child.

Skyler was glowing in a navy gown that fell to just below her knees, featuring a V neckline and long sleeves, with her baby bump on full display. She added pointed black shoes to complete the look, and her blonde locks fell artfully in gentle curls.

© Getty Images for Netflix The couple announced the pregnancy on Wednesday

Lucas, who is best known for his roles in The Hannah Montana Movie and MacGyver, stood proudly by her side, looking dapper in a black suit with black dress shoes.

The couple is incredibly private, having chosen to keep the name and gender of their eldest child a secret, and have rarely spoken about each other in public. Join HELLO! as we learn more about the adorable duo.

Watch The Abandons trailer below...

WATCH: The trailer for The Abandons

Who is Skyler Samuels?

© WireImage She was a child actress

Skyler, is a Disney star just like her husband, Lucas, who acted alongside Miley Cyrus in The Hannah Montana Movie in 2009. She played a minor part in Wizards of Waverly Place as a teen, and later nabbed roles in The Gates, The Nine Lives of Chloe King, Scream Queens and The Gifted.

Born in Los Angeles in 1994, she pursued acting throughout her childhood, yet paused her career to attend Stanford University. She took time off for a semester in 2015 to film Scream Queens, before graduating with a degree in Marketing and Intellectual Property in 2016.

Skyler's career has thrived ever since she joined the Hallmark family with the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series. She replaced actress Candace Cameron Bure in the show when the Full House star signed with a rival channel, and the show's creators opted to cast Skyler as the younger version of Aurora.

When did they start dating?

© Variety via Getty Images They met on the set of The Gifted in 2017

Skyler and Lucas met in 2017 while filming The Gifted TV series, yet kept things platonic for years as they were both too shy to ask the other out. "For the first three years that we had known each other, he was really shy, and I couldn't get a read," she recalled on the Wizards of Waverly Web podcast.

"I was like, 'This guy doesn't like me at all. I don't know what his deal is." She explained that when they crossed paths again in 2021, she was ready to take things to the next step. "[I thought], I know he's shy, but I can win him over. And lo and behold, three years later, I got my date, and after that, it was off to the races."

When was their wedding?

© FilmMagic Lucas and Skyler reportedly married in 2024

The duo reportedly married in 2024, although they have never shared pictures from their special day. Skyler explained on the Wizards podcast that they had put down roots in Georgia, which also happens to be Lucas' home state.

How many kids do they have?

Lucas and Skyler are expecting their second child, as they quietly announced on Wednesday when the actress appeared on the red carpet with her baby bump. She revealed via social media in April 2024 that they had welcomed their first child some months prior.

"To all my fellow mamas out there, Mother's Day is three weeks away. Let's celebrate the hardest and most rewarding job there is by giving a little sparkle to the mamas in our life…they deserve it," Skyler wrote, alongside a snap of her holding their newborn.

The blonde beauty shared insight into her life as a working mother, and revealed to Heavy that Lucas "was like Mr. Mom 24/7 while I was at work" filming with Hallmark. She took over parenting duties when filming wrapped, and her husband went to work on The Abandons.

The Scream Queens star later told OK! that she was loving motherhood and everything it brought. "[Motherhood is] by far the best job I've ever had – and the most important I ever will have," she said. "It's a truly joyous experience. It's beautiful, it's messy and often quite comical…I try to take things one day at a time and utilize my support system – it definitely takes a village."

Who did Lucas Till date before Skyler?

© Getty Images Lucas briefly dated his co-star Miley Cyrus

Before tying the knot with his wife, Lucas dated a handful of high-profile stars, like Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift. He met Miley on the set of The Hannah Montana Movie, and they had a two-month fling before going their separate ways. "I think it will make the movie a little better 'cause it was definitely real," he told Star 94FM in Atlanta in 2009.

He briefly dated Taylor after they met on the set of her music video for "You Belong With Me" in 2008. "We dated for a little bit," he told MTV. "But there was no friction because we were too nice."

© FilmMagic He also dated Taylor in 2008

"We just really both liked each other…[but] most relationships work out 'cause you get along and then you don't, and then you make up, and it's passionate, and with us, I really just liked her as a friend. That's the only reason that didn't work out."

Lucas was then briefly linked to Disney alum Debbie Ryan in 2010, before going on to date actress Kayslee Collins for two years.