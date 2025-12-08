Lily James stuns in bikini on the beach as she shows off natural look in new photo

Lily James is busy soaking up the sunny beach weather on her getaway to Australia. The Cinderella star showed off her dreamy casual beach style in a post to her Instagram Stories on Monday. The actress, 36, declared to her 3.1 million followers she's "discovered the secret" as she posed for a selfie on the sandy shore - hours after sharing a story with the cryptic caption "happiness is…".

Lily looked every bit the beach babe as she embraced the natural look with her hair out in sun dried waves and her skin makeup free. The star wore all blue for her day at the beach, wowing in a strappy bikini top and a classic blue and white striped shirt, which she wore unbuttoned over her swimwear.

In another video, the 36-year-old waded her way through the shallow ocean waves. "Everyday," she simply captioned the tranquil video, soaking up her time in the sun while holidaying in Australia. It's not clear why she's in Australia, but the Downton Abbey star has been keeping fans updated on her travels with photos on social media of her downtime at the beach.

© Instagram/ lilyjamesofficial Lily James on the beach in Australia

Lily's Australian style

The star recently posted a photo wearing a £175 turquoise Hunza G swimsuit, from the same brand beloved by stars like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kim Kardashian. Days earlier, she shared more photos taken from the beach after sunset - and she's even got the local Aussie stamp of approval.

"Australia suits you," Australian actress Teresa Palmer, known for films like Warm Bodies and Hacksaw Ridge, commented. Lily replied: " I think you might be right :) [sparkle emojis].

While in Australia, she's also shown off her relaxed evening style. The star shared a photo to her socials of her wearing a silky négligée dress with intricate lace detailing for a night out on the town with friends.

Lily's recent challenging role

Lily recently portrayed Bumble and Tinder founder Whitney Wolfe Herd in the new biopic Swiped. Speaking to HELLO! at the film's London premiere, Lily opened up about how she prepared for the role. "No matter what happens, no matter what hard times you hit, it's what you do with it," she said.

She continued: "It's how you channel those experiences into something good and powerful. And I think that's what Whitney did; she's created real change and had real impact. An individual can really shift and shape culture. I found that really inspiring."