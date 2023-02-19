Lily James stuns in daring cut-out gown after unexpected reunion with ex Matt Smith The actress is attending the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards in London

Lily James is just one of the big names attending the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards in London on Sunday evening, and the actress looked stunning when she made her entrance on the red carpet.

The Cinderella actress wore a white Tamara Ralph gown which had a daring cross-hatch detail across the bust, making her overall look beautifully eye-catching. Lily smiled for photographs on the red carpet before her way into the ceremony, which is being held at the Royal Festival Hall.

It comes soon after the Mamma Mia actress was spotted reuniting with her ex-boyfriend, Matt Smith earlier this week. The pair, who dated for five years after meeting in 2015, were seen embracing and smiling as they engaged in conversation in photographs published by MailOnline.

Matt, 40, could be seen out in North London walking his dog before coming across Lily who was wearing a floral puffer jacket and her hair in a low bun. It's clear the former couple remained on good terms despite ending their relationship in October 2020.

Lily James and Matt Smith split in 2020

Meanwhile, the BAFTA Film Awards are getting ready to commence and this year will see actor Richard E. Grant and TV presenter Alison Hammond take the reigns as hosts of the prestigious film event.

The evening will be a celebration of the past 12 months in film with big titles like Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin and Aftersun hoping to win big in major categories such as Best Film.

Lily looked flawless at the 2023 BAFTAs

Some big names in attendance include nominees like Michelle Yeoh and Paul Mescal, while others like Bill Nighy, Viola Davis, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler have also been seen on the red carpet.

This year's ceremony almost marks the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales have attended in two years. William and Kate were seen beaming as they walked the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall before making their way inside ahead of the ceremony.

