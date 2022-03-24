Lily James pens emotional tribute as she grieves family death Fans rushed to express their condolences

Lily James just gave fans a devastating family update. The star was inundated with support as she grieves the passing of her grandmother.

The actress announced her death with an Instagram post on Wednesday, 23 March, sharing an incredible throwback of the 92-year-old as well as a heartwarming snap of a framed photograph featuring the two of them.

The 32-year-old revealed in her heartbreaking tribute that her grandmother is now reunited with her husband, Lily's grandfather.

She wrote in her caption: "To my granny, may I live up to your strength, grace and memory."

The incredible throwback has a classic blurry and sepia tone, and sees her in an old-school pose as she looks out to the horizon, her curly hair in a traditional updo as she sports a big flower earring.

The Pam and Tommy actress continued her dedicatory post by explaining that: "Your stories and life are my inspiration. 92 years. We are so grateful you were ours."

The heartfelt tribute

Fans and celebrities alike rushed to the comments to express their condolences, with Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan writing: "So glad to have met her. What an amazing woman. Love you," and Gavin Rossdale's daughter Daisy Lowe wrote: "Sending all my love."

One fan noted that: "I’m sorry, Lily. She feels very strong even through the refraction of Instagram!" Lily concluded her emotional tribute with: "I know you are resting in peace. With my grandad. Love that fills eternity."

The stars of Pam and Tommy

She will be surely stepping away from all the press and events she has been participating in to promote her hit new series, Pam and Tommy, which portrays how Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's lives were turned upside down after their sex tape was stolen and distributed.

She stars alongside Sebastian Stan, who plays Tommy, and Seth Rogen, who plays Rand Gauthier, the contractor who stole and initially published the tape.

