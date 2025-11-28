Obamas delight fans as they share rare family Thanksgiving photo

The Obama family celebrated Thanksgiving in style with a sweet photo shared to social media of Barack, Michelle, Malia and Sasha on the special holiday.

The girls looked all grown up in the snap, with Malia, a budding filmmaker, sporting long red tresses and a distressed yellow dress, while Sasha, a college student, opted for a boho-style white skirt, orange wrap shirt, denim jacket and large pendant necklace.

© Instagram The Obamas shared a sweet family photo to celebrate Thanksgiving

Michelle beamed as she wrapped her arms around Malia's waist, while wearing cream pants and a patterned white shirt with a green cardigan thrown over the top. Next to her stood Barack, sporting beige trousers and a white button-down shirt.

"During this season of giving, let's do what we can to give back to the communities that have given us so much," the couple wrote in the caption. "From our family to yours, have a wonderful Thanksgiving!"

Learn more about their family dynamic below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michelle Obama opens up on life without Malia and Sasha

Fans of the former First Family took to the comment section to share the love, with one writing: "This made me smile," while another added: "This is a family to aspire to be like."

A third chimed in: "The best first family ever!!!!" while another said: "Simply beautiful!" During their eight years in the White House, the Obamas would often celebrate Thanksgiving with the famous Turkey Presentation, in which the president ceremonially "pardoned" a turkey from ending up on a dinner plate.

Malia and Sasha would often attend the event, which Barack applauded at the 2015 ceremony. "I am going to publicly thank Malia and Sasha for once again standing here with me," he told the crowd.

"They do this solely because it makes me feel good, not because they actually think that this is something I should be doing, and, you know, as you get older, you appreciate when your kids just indulge you like this, so I'm very grateful."

© Getty Images Malia and Sasha would often attend the annual turkey pardon

Malia and Sasha were just 10 and seven, respectively, when they moved into the White House following their dad's successful presidential campaign in 2008. Michelle shared on the Let's Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast that it was important to give the girls a relatively normal life despite their situation.

"It took a lot of intentionality," she explained. "Mothering my children...that was really my first priority, especially when we first moved in…I'm gonna focus on making sure that they get settled. I'm gonna spend a lot of time making sure that their lives are normal."

© Getty Images Malia and Sasha were young girls when they moved into the White House

"A lot of that had to do with me bringing my mom to the White House and having another adult that I could trust who shared the values and understood how to raise real, live, responsible human beings."

Michelle's late mother, Marian Robinson, who passed away in 2024, lived with them for the entirety of Barack's two terms to help parent the girls.

© Instagram The girls now live together in Los Angeles

"And they had their father there who managed to show them love and joy, even with this busy career," the author added. "Then they became teenagers, and they had to drive, and they had to go to prom."

Michelle recalled: "They went to parties and they had drinks, and they tried out smoking, and they did all the things, and every weekend was a nightmare because we had to work to make sure that them being regular teenagers didn't wind up on Page Six. So it was a lot of work."