Fan-favorite Desperate Housewives stars reunite to recreate emotional photos years later

Desperate Housewives stars Teri Hatcher and James Denton reunited, and it feels so good. The two took the opportunity to recreate stills on social media from scenes that their characters had together. In one shot, Teri, who played Susan Mayer, and James, who portrayed Mike Delfino, were all smiles sitting next to each other, as Teri lovingly placed her hand on Jame's bicep. Together they portrayed the 173rd episode of the show called "You Take for Granted," which aired on March 11, 2012 during season eight.

© Instagram Teri and James recently reunited

In that episode Susan managed to convince Mike that it's best to go to the police about Ben Faulkner, played by Charles Mesure, who was at high risk from a loan shark that was on a mission to get him, and the situation had extreme consequences. In another picture the two were seen taking an off-camera picture with actor Andrea Bowen, who portrayed the role of Julie Mayer, Teri's on-screen daughter.

© Instagram The duo recreated stills from Desperate Housewives scenes

That shot was from the 23rd episode of the show called "Getting Married Today," which aired on May 19, 2007, during season three. In that early episode, Susan and Mike got married at a simple ceremony in the woods and Julie served as their witness. Teri captioned the sentimental throwbacks: "Our little family from then to now... I think we've still got it. See you again soon James," with a wink emoji.

Long-time fans absolutely loved seeing them together again and quickly took to the comments. One person wrote: "So happy to see you all again!! Desperate Housewives will always be my favorite show to rewatch." A second person commented: "You guys don't even know what this is doing for my heart and soul." A third person added: "Mom and dad." Another commenter wrote: "OMG this healed my soul."

© Instagram They also reunited with Teri's on-screen daughter

Some actors don't like watching themselves on the screen however Teri finds the experience quite moving. She shared: "They say there's a science to if something is nostalgic to you and you know what to expect, it's actually calming. As opposed to watching, you know, a new show that you've never seen challenges your stress level in a different way. And I think that's why so many of us are rewatching stuff. You know, we keep going back to the same," per the Dinner's on Me podcast.

© Instagram Teri enjoys rewatching the popular TV show

She comically added: "It's so weird. You know? And the truth is, Susan was one fourth of the show, and so in a way rewatching it, it's like rewatching a show I wasn't in." Desperate Housewives aired from 2004 to 2012, and it left a big impact on many including Teri. Teri kicked off her podcast called Desperately Devoted in September 2025, through which she enjoys taking trips down memory lane.