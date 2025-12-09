Jewel, 51, shares 'shameless' bikini photo as fans say the same thing

Jewel is embracing confidence at 51, and her fans can’t get enough of it. On Tuesday, the singer shared a series of striking beachside photos during her vacation in Barbuda on Instagram, posing barefoot on white sand with turquoise waves behind her.

"Barbuda for a few days of sun before more winter snow," the singer captioned the post.

Wearing a zebra-print string bikini, Jewel looked effortlessly radiant, her long blonde hair flowing over one shoulder as she smiled softly at the camera.

© Instagram Jewel on vacation in Barbuda

The sunlit snaps highlighted her toned physique and natural beauty, prompting an outpouring of admiration from fans who all seemed to echo the same sentiment.

"Thirst trap!!" one wrote. Another added: "Hot mama." A third chimed in: "Fine wine. You look amazing!" And one more simply commented: "Shameless".

Jewel stuns in a bikini

Confident, glowing, and clearly enjoying life, Jewel’s latest post shows that age is no barrier to feeling fabulous in your own skin.

Her holiday comes after appearing on an episode of the Verywell Mind Podcast with Amy Morin, where Jewel claimed: "I didn't really realize what my mom was until I was 30-something…I woke up and realized she embezzled all of my money — over $100 million."

© Instagram Jewel looks incredible at 51

Jewel continued: "And then as I started investigating the truth about what my mom had told me in my life versus what was true, I had realized that pretty much everything that I had formed my reality off was fiction."

While growing up, Jewel and her dad sang and yodeled in a musical duo, earning a living by performing in roadhouses and taverns.

© Getty Images Jewel is shown performing on stage during a live concert performance at Woodstock 99

"I saw women who would compromise themselves for compliments, for flattery," Jewel explained about her early years to P.J. McFarland, continuing: "Or men who would run away from themselves by drinking until they ultimately killed themselves."

When she was eight years old, Jewel's mom left her family. "My dad took over raising me and my brothers at that age," Jewel told People in November 2020. "My dad had really bad PTSD [from serving in the Vietnam war], but those words weren't really known at the time. He tried to drink to handle the anxiety, and he became abusive."

Jewel went onto become a well known artist, despite her tumultuous upbringing, selling over 30 million albums worldwide. She is a mom to 14-year-old Kase Townes Murray, who she shares with her ex-husband, Ty Murray. And Jewel is still performing and creating music, honoring her creative roots.