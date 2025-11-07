WATCH Jennifer Lawrence repeatedly bursts into tears during dramatic interview: 'I'm nervous'

Jennifer Lawrence couldn't help but channel her inner actress during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During a playful interview on Thursday, the actress couldn’t help but burst into exaggerated, fake tears several times. During the start of her chat with the talk show host, Jennifer admitted that she was "nervous" and shared that she felt as though she were "annoying" in interviews when she was younger. Jennifer then went on to discuss her new movie, Die My Love, and how grateful she felt about working with the director, Lynne Ramsay. "Grace, a writer and young mother, is slowly slipping into madness. Locked away in an old house in and around Montana, we see her acting increasingly agitated and erratic, leaving her companion, Jackson, increasingly worried and helpless," reads the IMDb synopsis.

"Lynne Ramsay is someone I've always wanted to work with. So basically, she cracked it and she's a genius and… I can't believe I'm still talking!" explained Jennifer. Visibly overwhelmed with emotion, Jennifer burst into loud, dramatic wails. "No, stop crying! Stop crying! No, this is fun! You're having fun on a talk show! Stop crying. Just trust me, this is fun." said Jimmy. "Ok," replied Jennifer as she began to laugh.

Despite her fake tears, Jennifer's outfit oozed chic as she donned a black dress that featured an asymmetric neckline and maxi-length skirt. The actress's luscious blonde locks were styled into soft waves and swept behind her ears while her makeup was left natural and radiant courtesy of a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a glossy lip.

Jennifer stars alongside Robert Pattison in the comedic thriller. During an interview on the Las Culturistas podcast, Jennifer revealed that she didn't need an intimacy coordinator on set. "We did not have [an intimacy coordinator], or maybe we did but we didn’t really … I felt really safe with Rob," she shared. "He is not pervy and very in love with [partner] Suki [Waterhouse]. We mostly were just talking about our kids and relationships. There was never any weird, like, 'Does he think I like him?'" She continued: "If there was a little bit of that I would probably have an intimacy coordinator. A lot of male actors get offended if you don’t want to [expletive] them, and then the punishment starts. He was not like that."