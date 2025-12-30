Princess Diana’s astrologer reveals how to make 2026 your best year yet

Debbie Frank – the legendary astrologer who counted Princess Diana among her high-profile clients – is a woman who knows what’s written in the stars for 2026. And now, she’s here to help you have your best year yet – with a brand new method for harnessing the power of your star sign to help you manifest your heart's desire in 2026.

“I just can't understand why I am the first person to really put all this together, because it is so obvious,” laughs Debbie, catching up with HELLO! as she releases her new book Manifest With Astrology.

“You know, astrology is invisible energies that we can't see - the unseen world – and so is manifesting. Your birth chart is like a mirror, and we’re here on this earth to really manifest our chart. It’s our purpose, it’s who we are and it’s what we’ve set out to do in this life.”

© Getty Images/iStockphoto "Your birth chart is like a mirror, and we’re here on this earth to really manifest our chart," says Debbie

And combining astrology and manifesting really supercharges your superpowers, says Debbie. “All of us have these superpowers – for example, if you’re an Aries, you’re a leader. Brave and courageous. If you’re Sagittarius, one of your superpowers is belief, and being able to look ahead with positive energy. Each star sign has a superpower, and by using it in this way, and recognising this about yourself, it’s really powerful.”

However – and here’s where lots of us are going wrong with manifesting - Debbie says that manifesting shouldn’t really be about material objects – but rather about something far deeper.

“If we just go at that level, then we'll always want more and we'll never really feel satisfied. I think that manifesting has become a bit secular in my opinion, in recent years, when I actually think it is about the universe. It's about the thing that will really fulfil you – your life purpose. So I'm not really convinced that doing a vision board and writing out what your ego wants is really going to get you anywhere.

"You might be able to tick some of those things off our list off your list – and we’ve all had fun trying to manifest a parking space! – but it’s really about what you want to do, aligning with the superpower of your sun sign and trying to get into a relationship with the universe so that you can see yourself as part of a larger whole. That’s when you start to read the signs and you get the synchronicities and signals much more readily and more easily.”

© Getty Images "I'm not convinced that doing a vision board and writing out what your ego wants is really going to get you anywhere," says Debbie

So how do we do that? Debbie recommends meditating, and getting out in nature. Also – get into alignment with your star sign and your specific superpowers.

“Your sun sign is very much part of your purpose. It's a bit like your seed packet. If you've got a seed packet to be a cherry tree, then it's pointless trying to hope that you're going to become a willow tree. Because you’re supposed to be a cherry tree! The ego obviously wants all sorts of things – and it's fine to want things – but who you are is really important.”

Debbie Frank was Princess Diana's personal astrologer

Debbie writes in her book – which is split into four sections and breaks down how to manifest with your sun sign, the angles, the planets and the universe, with a foreword by Roxie Nafousi – that true abundance is an internal state of being where we live in higher energy and our lives have meaning.

“Something I ask nearly every client is ‘what gives your life meaning?’. And it's quite sad that sometimes people have never really thought about that. And when they do, it nearly always boils down to loving someone, that kind of thing. It’s all purpose. So it's about sort of scraping away all this top layer of ‘stuff’ and just realising that if we’re connected to meaning, we wouldn’t be giving our power to things that have no value.”

Manifest With Astrology is on sale now, published by Hay House

Finding the things that light us up – whether it be a person, a hobby, a particular subject – is how to find what brings meaning to your life. “Being lit up is key,” Debbie says. “And that ties back to our sun sign. The sun is your inner spark. So we know when we feel lit up, don't we? We recognize it. It's like, ‘wow, I feel golden when I think about this, when I talk about it, when I'm around it’.”

She adds: “We all have a right to be having more of that. And the more we live with that kind of meaning and purpose, then the happier people around us feel as well - because it emanates from us. It lifts the whole vibration.”

Manifest With Astrology: The Secret To Your Unique Manifesting Superpower is on sale now, published by Hay House