Taylor Swift reveals what she spent her Eras Tour million dollar fortune on

As a billionaire, it’s only natural to wonder how Taylor Swift spends her fortune. With a string of award-winning singles and sold-out tours, her music is streamed nonstop around the world. The singer recently gave a glimpse into how she spent her million-dollar earnings from the Eras Tour.

During an interview on the December 10 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the musician revealed that she spent her money on buying back her master recordings. "That’s how I spent that Eras Tour money. My fans are why I was able to get my music back," she said.

During promotion for her Disney+ docuseries Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour / The End of an Era, Taylor admitted the tour changed her life; she likely wouldn’t have met her fiancé, Travis Kelce, or bought back her music without it.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift in glitzy bodysuit on stage

The NFL star proposed to the singer in the garden of his $6 million mansion in Leawood, Kansas. HELLO! confirmed that Travis worked with the jewelry designer Kindred Lubeck and Artifex Fine Jewelry to create the Old Mine Brilliant Cut diamond.

Running from March 17, 2023, to December 8, 2024, the Eras Tour lasted 632 days and raked in more than $2 billion in ticket sales.

"Getting engaged to the love of my life, getting all my music back, those were two things that just never could have happened," she shared. "It wasn’t like, 'Oh, it’s just a matter of time.' Both those things could have just never arrived in my life. And I'm so grateful for both of those things happening."

© Instagram Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement, shared on Instagram

In May, Taylor announced that she now owns the rights to all of her music, concert films, videos, album art, and unreleased songs. Courtesy of a letter to her fans on her website, Taylor revealed that she had bought back control of her first six albums, which had previously been acquired by Shamrock Capital.

"To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it," she penned in a letter to her fans."

"The passionate support you showed those albums and the success story you turned The Eras Tour into is why I was able to buy back my music. I can't thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I have dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now," she added.

Taylor's fortune

According to Forbes, Taylor is worth an eye-watering $1.6 billion. The star has earned billionaire status, with her net worth having considerably risen thanks to her sell-out "Eras" Tour. The Lover hitmaker is the richest female musician in the world as she netted over $2 billion for 125 shows. This sum exceeded the largest tour gross to have ever been earned.

© GC Images Taylor Swift is a billionaire

Taylor's music catalog is valued at $600 million, and an additional $600 million in royalties. Her Eras Tour film has also raked in over $261 million at the box office since its October 2023 premier.

However, Taylor forks out a staggering sum on security alone. In reports from 2024, it was claimed that during the Eras Tour, Taylor had 83 CPOs, four of whom were with her at all times, plus 140 individuals around the venues when needed.

Typical annual salaries for CPOs average around $150,000 which puts the annual cost for security at a jaw-dropping $12,450,000.

Taylor's support for businesses

Even with access to the world’s top fashion houses due to her staggering fortune, Taylor makes a point of supporting independent labels. Taylor was spotted in Charlotte Simone's signature styles twice last winter, creating a huge buzz. Sales in the US increased by 220%, the number of subscribers rose by more than 140%, and a significant waiting list was generated.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift in her Charlotte Simone coat in December 2024

Charlotte spoke to us about the exciting moment. "When Taylor Swift wore a coat, we knew in about the first minute, because my phone exploded," shared the British designer.

The designer launched a collection of fluffy faux-fur scarves in 2011 before expanding into a full outerwear label in 2015. The brand is best known for its vintage-inspired jackets and coats that boast vibrant hues and bold patterns.