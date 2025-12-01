Taylor Swift made my brand explode – here's what happened next

When the newly graduated Charlotte Simone Beecham launched a range of fluffy faux-fur scarves in 2011, they were an instant success. American socialite Olivia Palermo, singer Rita Ora and model Alexa Chung were early fans.

As exposure and demand grew, these colourful creations evolved into a full outerwear label in 2015, best known for its vintage-inspired jackets and coats. The pieces have since been spotted on an impressive roster of celebrities, including Madonna, Gigi Hadid, Lila Moss, Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski and Taylor Swift.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift in her Charlotte Simone coat in December 2024

The Taylor effect

Taylor was spotted in Charlotte Simone's signature styles twice last winter, creating a huge buzz. Sales in the US increased by 220%, the number of subscribers rose by more than 140%, and a significant waiting list was generated. "When Taylor Swift wore a coat, we knew in about the first minute, because my phone exploded," the British designer tells HELLO! when we meet at her central London studio.

The Charlotte Simone sustainable business model is small-scale and considered, and operates with three drops of around 14 pieces each a year. "The last one, we sold close to 70% of the stock in the first hour. We had at peak time about 25,000 people on the website," she says.

Part of her success is that she is her ideal customer. "I'm a very basic dresser — I love jeans and a tee," she says. "I like the idea that if you wear one of the coats, it can instantly elevate your look — that's really the idea."

Charlotte Simone released her latest collection in late November

The latest drop

Charlotte Simone's autumn/winter drop two collection, which landed last week, marks the brand’s tenth anniversary. "I really wanted to take a moment to reflect," she says. "And in doing that, I found myself thinking, where did the journey start? It was with scarves."

That reflection led her to revive an old favourite, the Rainbow Twist, one of which now hangs above her desk. Other nostalgic styles from every Charlotte Simone era have been brought back, reworked and refined. "It feels like a real achievement, a milestone moment," she says. "By bringing back some of these signature silhouettes, it's as though everything has come full circle."

Charlotte Simon said she immediately knew when Taylor Swift wore one of her coats

Paris inspiration

When Charlotte was studying English and art at New York University, she spent a year in Paris. It was there that she became inspired by French women's knack for accessorising and realised that there was a gap in the market for fun scarves. Her first big order came from the New York department store Neiman Marcus, which has since closed, and stockists including Harrods, Harvey Nichols, Nordstrom, Bloomingdale's and Bergdorf Goodman soon followed.

However, during the Covid pandemic, orders from major retail chains were cancelled "literally" overnight, and Charlotte turned to Instagram to sell directly to customers.

"That was when I realised the power of selling in that way, something I had never done before, and also the power of speaking directly to my customer rather than through a retailer - finding out what they truly loved," she says. "What I learnt was that they were drawn to those unique development pieces and one-of-a-kind styles that not everyone could get."

Branching into coats

Inspiration for her first coat in 2015, the Penny, came from a silhouette she discovered in her grandmother's wardrobe, and for the upcoming drop it has been reimagined in black faux suede with Mongolian lambswool. "It's quite a big deal that Penny is back. She's such a cult classic, a real signature piece."

Charlotte's London studio is a riot of colour

The ten-year milestone celebration for this collection continues with an after-dark dressing theme, fit for it-girls, divas and style icons. "The woman in my mind is a night owl," Charlotte says. "She's not afraid to stand out. So they are powerful pieces that give you a spring in your step."

Inspiration online

Despite its global success, Charlotte personally manages the brand's Instagram account, which is also a source of inspiration. "We have a section on our site where we encourage people to send in pictures. I have a really engaged audience who want the product. I love that interaction, it's such a powerful tool."

Charlotte Simone A/W Drop Two is available now: charlottesimone.com