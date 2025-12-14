Kate Hudson's latest red carpet appearance has fans all saying the same thing

Kate Hudson turned the New York premiere of Song Sung Blue into a family affair – and a full-blown fashion moment – with fans flooding her Instagram to say one thing: she looked absolutely stunning.

The actress stepped out at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on Thursday, December 11 2025 alongside her mother Goldie Hawn, co-star Hugh Jackman and the real-life inspiration behind her role, Claire Sardina, whom Kate portrays in the upcoming film. The night marked a major milestone ahead of the movie's release, with Kate clearly savouring every moment.

© FilmMagic Kate Hudson attends the New York premiere of "Song Sung Blue"

For the occasion, Kate chose a show-stopping gown that fans couldn’t stop raving about. The plunging olive-green silk dress featured softly gathered detailing at the waist and a flowing skirt, offset by a sheer blush-pink cape draped elegantly over her shoulders. With her hair swept back into a sleek up-do and minimal jewellery, the look struck a perfect balance between old-Hollywood glamour and modern red-carpet confidence.

Kate shared a series of photos from the premiere on Instagram, including sweet shots with Claire Sardina herself.

© FilmMagic Kate and Claire Sardina, who she plays in Song Sung Blue

"What a night celebrating @songsungbluefilm in NYC!!!" Kate wrote. "It was such an honor to play Claire Sardina in the movie and share the stage with her. I can’t believe in less than two weeks this movie is finally yours."

Goldie was equally emotional about the evening, commenting: "What a night! Meeting Claire was a highlight and hearing her sing!!! Fantastic!"

© FilmMagic Kate with her mother Goldie Hawn

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with praise – for both Kate’s look and her warmth on the night. "This look is magical!!!!!!" one wrote, while another added, "Kate you are stunning!!" Others focused on the gown itself: "I need this dress with every fibre of my being! I’d wear it forever."

But it wasn’t just the fashion that resonated. One fan noted, "The kindness you showed toward Claire was really beautiful and says a lot about who you are as human beings," while another joked, "I’d wear it to Tescos @katehudson you look beautiful."

© FilmMagic Kate with co-star Hugh Jackman

Viewers have praised the "amazing" first-look trailer for the star-studded musical drama Song Sung Blue, hailing it a "masterpiece". The film is based on a heartfelt true story, which was first captured by Greg Kohs in the 2008 documentary of the same name. The story follows real-life couple Mike and Claire Sardina, who begin performing in a Neil Diamond tribute band called Lightning & Thunder. Named after Neil's Grammy-nominated track, Song Sung Blue is written and directed by Craig Brewer, the filmmaker behind the 2011 remake of Footloose and the 2005 film Hustle & Flow.

Just in time for the festive season, this feel-good musical looks like an absolute treat. Not only does it follow the gripping true story of a couple who rose to fame in the '80s and '90s, only to fall to tragedy in 1999, but Hugh and Kate's performances (and, yes, they are actually singing) look truly dazzling.

Plus, the supporting cast boasts the brilliant Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) and Succession's Fisher Stevens, and Neil Diamond gave it his own seal of approval by granting the creators the rights to his music.

The movie first premiered at the AFI Film Festival on 26 October and is currently sitting at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Deadline dubbed it a "real, emotional" depiction of how "unpredictable life can sometimes get", while Awards Radar penned: "Song Sung Blue is a big-hearted and winning musical love story with all the emotions."