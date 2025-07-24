Kate Hudson discusses undiagnosed ADHD: 'I'd probably be a billionaire'

Kate Hudson is worth a whopping $80 million, but she reckons she could have reached billionaire status if it wasn't for her "inefficient brain".

The 46-year-old has been living with undiagnosed ADHD and discussed what it was like living with the neurodevelopmental condition while appearing on the Change Your Brain Every Day podcast alongside her brother, Oliver Hudson.

ADHD

Kate underwent brain scans and was told by Dr. Daniel Amen that he "absolutely" believed she had ADHD after examining her scans.

When asked how her life would be different if she had "a more efficient brain", Kate jokingly replied: "Oh my god. I'd probably be a billionaire."

© Getty Images Kate has been living with undiagnosed ADHD

Turning serious, she explained: "If I had a more efficient brain, honestly, it would be leaner. I think my life would be leaner. Things would feel leaner. It would feel like a tight, lean ship.

"I think I would actually finish the things that I start. I hardly finish the things that I start. I think I would create more. I would have more things that I would have created."

She added: "Like, why did it take me to be in my 40s to make my first album? I think part of that is fear, but also just getting things done."

Going back to her scans, Dr. Amen said: "Right, so do you have [ADHD]? Absolutely, you do. Okay. It's not a question in my mind, given your history and given what I see on your scans.

"You're very successful with the brand you have. I wonder how successful you could be with even a better brain."

Dr. Amen said that even in six months, a year, or even 10 years from now, Kate's brain "could be way better", to which she replied: "Yeah, that's great. I'm into it."

© Getty Images Kate joked she'd be a billionaire if she had a 'more efficient brain'

Many viewers could relate to Kate and shared messages of support and their own experiences in the comment section.

"Love the energy on this podcast," one said. A second added: "This video really resonated with me." A third said: "She is not alone."

Meanwhile, Kate and Oliver's close bond appears to be even stronger now as Dr. Amen revealed that they both have ADHD.

© Getty Images Oliver also apparently has ADHD

Kate previously told People about her relationship with Oliver. "Sibling dynamics are really challenging. And you realize – which I love, because I really have spent so many years now talking about it – [siblings] know each other better than anyone.

"And every good, bad, and ugly thing that happens in your life, it comes out in that dynamic," she added. "But at the same time, when you have them on your side and you choose to work through things together, there's no other bond like it."

It's not just Oliver whom Kate is close to, she also has a strong bond with her brother Wyatt Russell, whose dad is Kurt Russell, Kate and Oliver's mom, Goldie Hawn's long-time partner.

© Getty Images Kate and Oliver are very close

Kate and Oliver have other siblings from their dad, Bill Hudson's previous relationships, although they didn't have a close relationship growing up.

Kate has started to build a relationship with her dad's children, revealing to Oliver in a Sibling Revelry episode last year: "My sister and I and my brother have all just started communicating again.

"Honestly, I got on the phone with my sister, and we just started bawling our eyes out. It was great. [My sister] even said it, 'We start now. We start now.'"