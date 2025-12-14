The Waltons TV show stars: where are they now?

More than five decades after it first aired, The Waltons remains one of television’s most enduring family dramas. Set in rural Virginia during the Great Depression and World War II, the hit TV series followed the close-knit Walton family as they navigated hardship, faith and growing pains on Walton’s Mountain. Each episode's end sequence featured the voices of the family's members saying goodnight to one another before going to sleep for the night. According to the BBC which broadcast the series in the United Kingdom, "Goodnight, John-Boy" was one of the most common catchphrases of the 1970s.

Airing from 1972 to 1981, the show struck a rare balance between gentle storytelling and emotional realism, earning 13 Emmy Awards and cementing its place in pop culture history. Its themes of resilience, community and kindness still resonate today, and many of its young stars grew up before viewers’ eyes. Here is what happened to the cast who brought the Waltons to life.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Ralph Waite as John Walton Sr. Ralph played the moral centre of the series as John Walton Sr., the principled patriarch trying to hold his family together during tough economic times. After The Waltons, Ralph enjoyed a long career in television and film, appearing in Roots, The Bodyguard and NCIS. He was also politically active, running for Congress in California. Ralph married three times and had three daughters. He died in 2014 at the age of 85, remembered fondly for his warmth both on and off screen.



© Getty Images Michael Learned as Olivia Walton Portraying the compassionate matriarch Olivia Walton, actress Michael Learned earned three Emmy Awards for her performance on the show. After leaving the series, she continued acting in television, stage and film, with roles on St. Elsewhere, Scrubs and General Hospital. Now in her 90s, Michael remains a respected figure in American television and recently appeared on the Still Here Hollywood podcast to talk about her experiences on the show. She has spoken openly about resilience, recovery and the realities of long-term fame.



© Getty Images Richard Thomas as John-Boy Walton Actor Richard Thomas became a household name as aspiring writer John-Boy Walton, the show’s narrator and emotional anchor. He left the series in 1977 to focus on theatre and avoid being typecast, a decision that paid off. Richard went on to build a distinguished career on stage and screen, appearing in It, The Americans and Ozark, and winning a Tony Award in 2022 for To Kill a Mockingbird. He has been married twice and has seven children, and remains one of the show’s most successful alumni.



© CBS via Getty Images David W. Harper as Jim-Bob Walton David W. Harper played Jim-Bob Walton, a mechanically minded boy whose curiosity, inventions and occasional mischief added levity to the series. Unlike some of his co-stars, David largely stepped away from acting after The Waltons ended, appearing in only a handful of projects. He later pursued a career in business and marketing, working behind the scenes rather than in front of the camera. David has kept a relatively low public profile but has remained warmly connected to the show’s legacy through fan events and reunions, where Jim-Bob remains a fan favourite for his earnestness and inventive spirit.



© CBS via Getty Images Jon Walmsley as Jason Walton Jon Walmsley played musically gifted Jason Walton, whose love of music often provided a softer counterpoint to John-Boy’s literary ambitions. After the show ended, Jon stepped away from acting and relocated to the UK, where he built a career in music production and sound engineering. He worked with a range of artists and served as a composer and arranger. He was a member of Richard Marx's touring band in the late 1980s, and appeared in at least two of Marx's music videos: "Should've Known Better" and "Too Late to Say Goodbye." Jon has largely stayed out of the spotlight in recent decades, preferring a quieter life focused on music rather than acting.



© Getty Images Mary Beth McDonough as Erin Walton Mary Beth McDonough portrayed Erin Walton, the spirited and fashion-loving sister who dreamed of a life beyond Walton’s Mountain. Following the show, Mary Beth appeared in various television roles before stepping back from Hollywood. She later wrote a candid memoir about her experience on The Waltons, Lessons From The Mountain: What I Learned from Erin Walton.



© Getty Images Judy Norton as Mary Ellen Walton Judy Norton played Mary Ellen Walton, the ambitious eldest daughter who broke with tradition to become a nurse. After The Waltons, Judy continued acting while also exploring writing and directing. She also is a singer and an avid athlete, participating in competitive horse jumping and skydiving, in addition to skiing and tennis. She gained widespread attention in 1985 after posing for Playboy, later describing it as an effort to redefine herself beyond the wholesome image of the show. Judy has been married four times and has one son.

© Getty Images Eric Scott as Ben Walton Eric portrayed Ben Walton, the family’s hardworking and occasionally hot-tempered son. Like several of his co-stars, Eric transitioned away from acting after the series ended. He went on to build a successful career in business, and owns Chase Messengers, a parcel delivery service. Eric has remained closely connected to the show’s legacy and frequently takes part in Waltons reunions, embracing the role’s enduring popularity with fans.



© WireImage Kami Cotler as Elizabeth Walton Flame-haired Kami played the youngest of the Walton children, Elizabeth, growing up on screen over the show’s nine seasons. After the series concluded, Kami largely stepped away from acting to focus on education. She became a teacher and education administrator, working with underserved communities in California. While she has occasionally returned for reunions and TV movies, Kami has consistently prioritised a life outside Hollywood.



© Disney General Entertainment Con Ellen Corby as Esther Walton Actress Ellen Corby was unforgettable as matriarch Grandma Esther Walton, delivering sharp humour and emotional depth to the show. A veteran character actress long before the show, Ellen suffered a stroke in 1976, which was written into the series and mirrored her real-life recovery. She continued appearing intermittently until retiring in the late 1990s. Fun fact: In 1969 Ellen was trained by Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India, to become a teacher of Transcendental Meditation. She died in 1999 at the age of 87, leaving behind a legacy as one of television’s most beloved grandmothers.

