Heathers star, 56, still looks incredibly youthful in latest appearance

Actor Christian Slater proved he's still every bit the charismatic leading man as he stepped onto the red carpet on Monday, December 1, 2025 for the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York. The star, 56, wore a sleek navy patterned suit paired with a black turtleneck, a look that balanced sophistication with his trademark cool. His complexion looked strikingly smooth and youthful, and the confident, relaxed smile echoed the charm that made him one of Hollywood's most magnetic stars in the late '80s and '90s.

© FilmMagic Christian attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards

During an interview on the red carpet at the event, Christian was asked how he handles the ups and down of Hollywood. "Friends [and] family. I definitely love focusing on my family," he told Page Six. "I know that when I'm at the end of this journey, I'm not going to say, 'Oh, I wish I had done this. I wish I had done that.' I'll be like, 'I'm so glad I spent all this time with my kids.'"

© Getty Images for FIJI Water Christian looked relaxed on the red carpet

The actor was at the star-studded event alongside fellow A-listers including Jacob Elordi, Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson and Jennifer Lawrence for his role in the critically acclaimed movie, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You.

Christian has been married to talent agent Brittany Lopez since 2013. The pair met at a Miami art gallery, and have two children together. He also shares two older children, Jaden and Eliana, with his first wife, journalist Ryan Haddon.

© Ron Galella Collection via Getty Christian with Heathers co-star Winona Ryder

The actor first cemented his cult status with Heathers in 1989, playing the unforgettable Jason "J.D." Dean – the dark, rebellious outsider who sweeps Winona Ryder's Veronica Sawyer into a deadly spiral of teen angst and anarchy. The film, which also starred Shannen Doherty and Lisanne Falk, became a defining black comedy of the era and made Christian a household name. His brooding intensity and razor-sharp delivery drew early comparisons to Jack Nicholson, helping launch a career that spanned thrillers, romances and action hits throughout the '90s.

© Adam Rose/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan and Christian Slater as Harry Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin

From Pump Up the Volume and True Romance to Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves and Interview with the Vampire, Christian developed a reputation as one of Hollywood's most versatile young actors. He later made a successful shift into television, earning widespread acclaim – and a Golden Globe – for his role as Mr. Robot in the award-winning series of the same name.

With his recent work in projects including Dr. Death, Dirty John, and high-profile animated roles such as Archer, he's remained a steady presence on screen, continually reinventing himself.

"It's been quite a journey," he said of his career to date. "You know, you really just have to appreciate all the moments as much as possible. Try to stay present, be in the now – and you know, I love what I do, also. So, I feel blessed for that."