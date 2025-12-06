Dakota Johnson steals the spotlight in plunging sheer white dress

Actress Dakota Johnson brought her trademark blend of elegance and edge to the Red Sea International Film Festival on Friday December 5, 2025, stepping onto the carpet in a breathtaking sheer white lace gown at the Women in Cinema event.

The 36-year-old chose a romantic Chloé creation adorned with intricate floral lace and sculptural ruffles, the dramatic peplum-like volume at her hips adding a sense of old-world couture while keeping the silhouette modestly anchored. The gown's diaphanous skirt and plunging neckline gave a soft, ethereal, but boldly modern, sexy look.

© Getty Images Dakota at the Women In Cinema event during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2025

Her accessories kept the palette refined and harmonious. She paired the gown with minimalist white heels from Paris Texas and sparkling Chopard jewels. With her signature fringe, loose waves, and glowing makeup, she brought understated glamour to the event.

© Getty Images Dakota in a stunning Chloe sheer dress

This appearance continues her longstanding collaboration with stylist Kate Young, a partnership responsible for some of Dakota's most memorable sartorial risks. The two have embraced the sheer 'naked dress' look as something of a calling card, consistently finding ways to make transparency feel elevated rather than provocative.

The actress recently addressed claims that her daring fashion choices might be "too sexy". In a cover interview for Vogue Germany, Dakota offered a candid answer when asked whether she ever worries about the response to her red carpet looks. "I really don't care," she said. "I've been able to wear some of the most beautiful dresses, and I feel beautiful in them, so I wear them."

© AFP via Getty Images Dakota Johnson at the premiere of Madame Web in Los Angeles

She continued: "Sometimes those dresses look good on me. But there are also some we've tried on that didn't look good at all. It depends on the shape, the finish, the color, and everything else. So if I find a beautiful dress that I feel comfortable in, of course I want to wear it! And it's fun to wear a sexy dress."

The actress has had an incredible year – both on-screen in smash hits The Materialists and Splitsville and off-screen on the red carpet. Chris Martin's' ex has looked sensational in killer 'naked' looks and stunning beaded ensembles courtesy of brands such as Gucci – her go-to source for stunning ensembles.

© Getty Images Dakota Johnson wearing Alessandra Rich

Earlier in the week at The Hollywood Reporter's Annual Women in Entertainment Gala , Dakota ditched her trademark 'naked dress' look for an absolute classic – the little black dress. She opted for Khaite's Lotte Wool and Silk Dress in black, worn perfectly with the brand's Jett D'Orsay Pump and matching onyx jewellery courtesy of Jessica McCormack and Sophie Buhai for a decidedly gothic touch. Métier's Stowaway Crossbody in a dark silk satin housed her evening essentials.