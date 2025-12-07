Tori Spelling debuts dramatic new look in latest red carpet outing

The stars were out in full festive glamour at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2025, held at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Friday December 5, 2025. But it was actress Tori Spelling who sparked the biggest buzz of the night, arriving with a striking new bob haircut and a bold, gothic-glam ensemble that marked a dramatic shift from her usual California-cool aesthetic. Joined on the red carpet by stars including Lala Kent, Kelly Bensimon, Taylor Momsen, Jennie Garth, Chelsea Handler, Teri Hatcher and Kat Dennings, the evening delivered no shortage of standout fashion moments.

© Getty Images for iHeartRadio Tori Spelling Tori unveiled a dramatic new look on the night. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum debuted a sleek, chin-skimming bob paired with a daring sheer black gown adorned with feathered detailing across the neckline. The sculpted bodice, lace appliqué, and structured peplum gave the outfit a theatrical flair, while the new haircut added sharpness and modernity to her overall appearance. It was one of Tori’s boldest red carpet transformations in recent years and a clear indicator that she is embracing a fresh fashion chapter.

© Getty Images Chelsea Handler Comedian Chelsea Handler brought contemporary sophistication to the red carpet in a rich emerald green pantsuit with a subtle satin sheen. The tailored blazer, worn over a delicate lace camisole, offered a refined yet feminine contrast, while the matching trousers created a sleek, elongated silhouette. Chelsea kept her accessories minimal, allowing the jewel-toned suit to command full attention. With her blonde hair styled in soft waves and natural makeup that highlighted her features, she struck the perfect balance between polished and relaxed.



© Getty Images Teri Hatcher Desperate Housewives alum Teri Hatcher stole the spotlight in a breathtaking silver sequin gown with dramatic cape-style sleeves that floated around her as she moved. The plunging neckline and cinched waist created a flattering, statuesque silhouette, while the gown’s all-over metallic shimmer brought instant red carpet drama. Teri styled the look with soft, voluminous waves and glowing makeup. The actress was in attendance with her daughter, Emerson Tenney.



© Getty Images for iHeartRadio Jennie Garth Beverly Hills, 90210 star Jennie Garth embraced understated elegance with a monochrome black ensemble that balanced evening polish with relaxed, effortless appeal. She paired silky wide-leg trousers with a delicate lace top, adding a luxurious faux-fur jacket. Her sleek, centre-parted hair and soft makeup created a timeless finish, while minimal accessories kept the silhouette clean and modern.



© Getty Images Lala Kent Reality TV actress Lala Kent looked radiant and refined in a figure-skimming scarlet gown that brought instant star power to the carpet. The Vanderpump Rules star chose a minimalist silhouette with a high neckline and floor-length hem, allowing the bold colour and impeccable fit to take centre stage. Her bronzed makeup, neutral-toned manicure and loose, softly curled waves added warmth and balance to the sleek design. Lala completed the look with understated jewellery, letting the gown speak for itself.



© Getty Images Kelly Bensimon Real Housewives alum Kelly Bensimon lit up the event with her signature vibrant energy, stepping out in a shimmering bronze mini dress that showcased her famously toned legs. Her choice of olive green pointed-toe heels added a chic twist and an unexpected splash of colour. With tousled caramel waves, glowing skin and minimal accessories, Kelly proved that simple styling can still make a major statement.



© Getty Images Taylor Momsen Musician Taylor Momsen stayed true to her rock-chic aesthetic in a bold red mini dress crafted from mirrored, tile-like embellishments that created a striking, armour-like effect. The strapless silhouette highlighted her statuesque frame, while her choice of towering black leather platform boots added edge and attitude. Taylor wore her icy blonde hair in loose waves and finished the look with dramatic smoky eye makeup and layered silver necklaces. The singer and former actress maintained her trademark cool, delivering a look that blended high-glamour shine with punk-infused sensibility.

