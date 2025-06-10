Penny Lancaster prepares to tell all - find out everything about her new autobiography

Women's health campaigner and Loose Women panellist Penny Lancaster has excitedly announced that she's written a new autobiography titled Someone Like Me.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star shared details of her major career move on Tuesday, opting to reveal a glimpse of her book's cover exclusively with HELLO!.

Looking happy and relaxed, Penny is pictured beaming for the camera dressed in a cosy coffee-hued cardigan. Beneath the image, a tagline reads: "Lessons in life, love and staying true".

Penny Lancaster's autobiography Someone Like Me will be published on 25th September 2025

The TV star's book explores her untold life, including her upbringing, how she coped with undiagnosed dyslexia, a terrifying sexual assault, her career in the fashion industry, her family life with her rocker husband Rod Stewart, and her campaigning efforts for women's health and safety.

The book also touches on some of the key life lessons Penny has gleaned along the way, such as the power of staying true to yourself, and how to boost your confidence and curiosity.

Promotional material for the memoir reads: "Told with her trademark empathy and humour, Penny shares her wisdom from her hard-earned lessons, showing that the key to navigating both storms and sunshine is always staying true to yourself."

© Getty Images for National Geogra In her autobiography, Penny shares her wisdom from her hard-earned lessons, showing that the key to navigating both storms and sunshine is always staying true to yourself

Musing on her latest venture, Penny, 54, said: "I'm really delighted to be publishing my memoir with Bloomsbury. Through this process, what I've ultimately learnt is that living your most fulfilling life means being kind, cherishing your friendships, finding your passion, realising your potential and staying true to yourself. My hope is that you enjoy reading my story as much as I enjoyed writing it."

Katy Follain, Head of Bloomsbury General, meanwhile, said: "We are over the moon to be publishing Penny's story, which is one of kindness and resilience, and which has empowered her positive spirit to shine through.

"Her book is a heady mix of royalty, rock legends and renegades, one that will entertain but also inspire other women, and hopefully help them on their own life journey."

Someone Like Me will be available in a dyslexic-friendly format and the audiobook will be voiced by Penny.

It's set for release on 25 September 2025.