Rod Stewart celebrates amazing baby news - Penny Lancaster reacts to 'adorable' photo

Congratulations are in order for Sir Rod Stewart who has become a grandfather for the fourth time.

In a post shared to Instagram on Monday, the legendary singer's son Liam, 30, revealed that he and his wife Nicole Ann Artukovich had welcomed a baby girl called Elsie Skylar on 2 March.

The happy couple, who tied the knot last year, shared a carousel of heart-melting photos including numerous newborn pictures taken in the hospital, as well as an adorable photo of their son Louie sweetly hugging his baby sister.

In their joint caption, Liam and Nicole wrote: "Elsie Skylar Stewart [pink heart emoji] Our sweet little pea born 03/02/25."

© Instagram Liam is a professional ice hockey player

Their post quickly racked up thousands of likes and prompted an outpouring of congratulatory messages in the comments section. Rod's wife, Penny Lancaster, was quick to share her joy, writing: "So adorable, can't wait to meet Louie's little sister Elsie," while Rod's first wife, Alana, penned: "She's beautiful!"

Elsewhere, Rod's daughter Renee posted a love heart and a sparkle emoji, while his daughter Ruby wrote: "Welcome to the Stewart family little Elsie!"

Liam and Nicole became parents for the first time when they welcomed their son Louie Mark Roderick Stewart on 12 May in 2023. At the time, they posted an adorable picture of their tot dressed in a Celtics Football Club jersey and a matching hat.

"Welcome lad, you American, British, Croatian, Kiwi. Louie Mark Roderick Stewart 5.12.23," they noted in their caption.

Their latest family addition is Rod's fourth grandchild. Aside from Louie and Elsie, Rod is also a doting grandfather to Delilah Genoveva – the daughter of Kimberley Stewart and actor Benicio del Toro – as well as Otis – the son of Ruby and her partner Jake Kalick.

Rod's family life

© Instagram Penny has been candid about her role as a stepmother

Rod has a large family with a total of eight children and four grandchildren. The 'Maggie May' hitmaker shares his children with a variety of partners including ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey, and ex-wives Alana Stewart and Rachel Hunter, ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg and his current wife, Penny.

© Instagram Penny and Rod share two sons together

Of her role as a stepmother, model Penny previously told HELLO!: "Being a stepmother to start with was very daunting and challenging, but it's proved to be an honour and very rewarding.

"When I first met my husband 15 years ago, his youngest was five and the oldest was 21. So I got to see the different stages that children go through and the challenges they hold, but the rewards as well."

Penny and Rod tied the knot in 2007 in a beautiful Italian ceremony. The pair went on to welcome two sons together: Alastair and Aiden.