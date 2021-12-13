Penny Lancaster's epic Christmas makeover at £4.65 home steals the show in rare family photo The Loose Women star has an epic tree

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart posed for a rare photo with their children on Sunday, showing off their unreal Christmas decorations.

Taken in the living room of their Essex home, the picture showed the family grinning for the camera against the backdrop of a towering tree adorned with white lights and green, yellow and white ornaments that tied in with the decor. Penny and Rod's room also had yellow curtains covering the windows, vintage cream and red wallpaper and a floral rug covering the floorboards.

"It’s beginning to look a lot like the tree is done #festiveseason #family #decoration," Penny wrote in the caption. The Loose Women star's fans flocked to the comments to compliment her family and her home, including: "Beautiful tree and an adorable family!" and: "Love these family pics and Rod's slippers."

Penny and Rod posed for a family photo inside their festive home

The photo came shortly after Penny shared a video of herself and her husband dancing around in front of the tree dressed to the nines. The TV star wowed in a silver and pink sequin mini dress while Rod opted for a suit with a sparkly jacket as they jumped around to Rod's song, Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?.

The couple live in a stunning home thought to be worth £4.65million mansion with their two young sons Aiden and Alastair. According to the Mail Online, it boasts ten bedrooms, an indoor swimming pool, a skate ramp, a walled garden, croquet lawn, pavilion and a clock tower as well as four self-contained cottages.

The couple danced around their newly decorated tree

Inside, it has ornate interiors that Penny has shared glimpses of on social media. The couple have a kitchen with marble worktops and an intricately carved hob surround, a home office that's akin to a royal library with grand wooden bookcases, and a large garden with a football pitch that he installed back in 2017. No wonder that Penny's co-star Denise Welch even joked by asking if she lives at Hampton Court Palace!

