Lily Collins reveals reason behind sleepless nights while filming Emily In Paris

Lily Collins has opened up about her sleepless nights while filming the new series of Emily In Paris. The actress returns to screens as the lead character in the hit Netflix show on Thursday.

Lily, 36, revealed that she "struggled" to balance parenting with shooting the fifth season in Rome and then Paris over the summer. The star had welcomed her daughter, Trove, by surrogate in January.

Speaking to The Sun, Lily - who is the daughter of legendary musician Phil Collins - said: "I said to everyone this year, 'I'm really good with memorisation, I'm really good with knowing my lines, but this year give me some grace. I've not slept, I'm very tired and I may not be on my game.'"

However, the new mum added: "You have a different purpose and it's really tough... It's a struggle and I'm just so grateful to be able to do both." She is raising her little girl with her husband, the film director Charlie McDowell.

© GIULIA PARMIGIANI/NETFLIX The actress shot the fifth season of Emily In Paris over the summer

The new Emily In Paris trailer dropped earlier this month. It shows Lily’s character Emily attempt to settle into the Italian capital and embrace her new work chapter as head of Agence Grateau Rome.

In November, in an interview with ELLE Spain, Lily said that motherhood has taught her to ditch the pursuit of perfection. The star explained: "I think having a baby changes your priorities and your perspective on so many things that, when you go back to work or other activities, it's more appealing not to be perfect because you can no longer be hyper-focused solely on yourself.

© Getty Images for Emirates Lily welcomed a daughter with husband Charlie by surrogate in January

"This, interestingly, has calmed my nerves because I've discarded the idea of an ideal version of myself. Now, what's important is that I can be present for my family and my work, and I'll do the best I can, but perfection doesn't count, it doesn't matter."

Lily continued: "I'm still learning how to manage everything. I'm new to motherhood, but my goal is to be present wherever I am. If I'm at home, I want to be 100% there, but I also want to be present at work.

"So I make sure I choose projects I'm truly passionate about, because they're going to take me away from home, which now has a much deeper meaning."

In January, announcing her daughter’s birth on Instagram, she wrote: "Welcome to the center of our world Tove Jane McDowell. Words will never express our endless gratitude for our incredible surrogate and everyone who helped us along the way. We love you to the moon and back again…"