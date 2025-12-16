Lily Collins leads the best-dressed at Emily in Paris premiere

Lily Collins was the belle of the ball at the world premiere of the fifth season of Emily in Paris on Monday, looking like an Old Hollywood starlet in a plunging black gown. Joining Lily at the Parisian event were her co-stars, including Minnie Driver, Ashley Park, and Philippine Leory-Beaulieu, all of whom dazzled on the glamorous night.

The series follows Lily as Emily Cooper, a social media expert who moves to Paris to follow a major job opportunity. The fifth season will see Emily splitting her time between Paris and Rome, as she finds new love along the way. "Now the head of Agence Grateau Rome, Emily faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city," the synopsis reads.

© Getty Images Lily looked stunning at the Emily in Paris premiere

"But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships."

"Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities." Join us as we discover the best-dressed stars of the night.

Watch the season five teaser trailer below...

WATCH: Emily in Paris season five teaser

1/ 7 © Getty Images Lily Collins Lily wowed in a glittering black gown with a plunging neckline and spaghetti straps. The skirt featured a large velvet ruffle, and she added open-toed black heels to the look. The actress accessorized with an eye-catching diamond necklace and matching diamond earrings, and wore her brunette bob slicked back. "I really am so grateful to be a part of something that provides so much laughter and joy to people," she told Harper's Bazaar of the series. "I think that's very therapeutic in and of itself. The show arrived at the right time during the pandemic, when people were feeling lonely, and they wanted to travel and see the world. It's beautiful to look at, and full of so many incredible friendships, experiences and adventures."

2/ 7 © Getty Images Minnie Driver Minnie looked incredible in a sparkling gray gown with spaghetti straps and a structured neckline. She wore black sandals and simple jewelry to complete the look, and wore her brunette hair in a chic updo with strands falling to frame her face. The iconic actress told Variety why she was drawn to her Emily in Paris character, Princess Jane. "The writing was really great, and I feel like I know women like this. They're women who look one way, but you never know the whole story." "They're funny, and they're survivors. You can never believe that, it's never going to be over for them; they're gonna keep fighting all the way through. I love women like this."

3/ 7 © Getty Images Ashley Park Ashley, who portrays Emily's best friend Mindy in the series, stunned in a red strapless gown with a corset-style, paneled bodice and a lacy skirt. The star added a diamond necklace and diamond drop earrings to the outfit, and styled her red-hued hair in glamorous curls that fell past her shoulders. Ashley told WWD that filming in Paris was a dream. "Literally, me and Lily were constantly just, like, this is like a play date…I was just experiencing travel and life and womanhood and all of this stuff at the same time as my character in this new place where I knew nobody and making a home for myself there, and it's exactly what she was doing. And so it was 100 percent a dream."

4/ 7 © Getty Images Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu The blonde beauty, who portrays Emily's boss Sylvie Grateau, turned heads in a lacy black minidress featuring a plunging neckline and a dramatic train. Philippine added black pointed heels, spotted black pantyhose, a large brown fur coat and striped bangles to complete the look. The French native shared how her countrymen had changed their attitude to the hit Netflix show since it first aired in 2020. "[The French] were kind of upset at the beginning because they thought [creator] Darren [Star] was making fun of them only," she told Harper's Bazaar. "I said, look at what he's doing with the American character! But they were so offended, they didn't really see that it was taking the [expletive] out of everybody…Now that it's a huge success, they're kind of going, oh, okay. But they're still very snobbish."

5/ 7 © Getty Images Lucas Bravo The French actor, who portrays Emily's love interest Gabriel, looked dapper in a crisp white blazer over a white tank top, which was tucked into high-waisted, tailored black trousers. He added a decorative brooch to his lapel and wore polished black shoes.



6/ 7 © Getty Images Lucien Laviscount Lucien, who plays another of Emily's love interests, Alfie, was a heartthrob in a velvet burgundy blazer over a silky cream shirt that was left partially unbuttoned. He added black tailored pants with a black belt, as well as a gold chain around his neck and polished black shoes.

