James Bond star, 55, makes loved-up appearance with fiancé

James Bond star Minnie Driver made a rare appearance on Monday night in Paris with her dashing fiancé, Addison O'Dea, for the season five premiere of the hit Netflix series, Emily in Paris. The pair looked loved-up as they walked the red carpet together, with Minnie in a dazzling gray gown featuring a structured neckline and spaghetti straps.

She added black sandals and wore her brunette locks in a stylish updo with strands falling down to frame her face. Meanwhile, Addison looked dapper in a black velvet suit jacket, black trousers, a white button-up shirt and a black bowtie, with his gray hair swept away from his face.

The British actress has been dating the 46-year-old filmmaker since 2019, yet the pair were friends first before things turned romantic. They met at a mutual friend's breakfast gathering, and kept things platonic until he helped her deliver goods to those in need during the Malibu wildfires of 2018.

"I needed to deliver things to my neighbors, and I couldn't get in except by boat, which really wasn't allowed, and Addison helped me launch what we call the 'sea-based incursion," Minnie told People. It was a moment that allowed her to see his true character in action, and their connection bloomed. The private couple went public with their relationship at the Emmy Awards afterparty in September 2019.

"Don't know how we possibly found each other, but I'll never stop being grateful for that magic. #Valentines," the Good Will Hunting star shared on Instagram on Valentine's Day in 2025. Minnie previously told People that she had found the perfect fit in Addison, whose work has been published by the likes of National Geographic, Discovery and Ozy.

"He doesn't have an ulterior motive. There is no double speak in the way in which he speaks – it is what he thinks. I trust him with all of my heart," she said.

"What I've realized about love from this vantage point is that love is made up of all of these things I'd never seen them just demonstrated right off the bat in a person: respect, kindness, compassion, friendship, intelligence, humor and enormous security."

"It takes a long time for you to maybe discover qualities in a person, but I saw them very quickly in Addison." Minnie rose to fame as Irina in 1995's GoldenEye, alongside Pierce Brosnan as James Bond, and shared a memorable scene with the star when her character sang out-of-tune at a Russian nightclub. She continued to find success with Good Will Hunting in 1997, which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress and a Screen Actor's Guild Award.

Emily in Paris will see Minnie return to the screen as Princess Jane in the show's fifth season, alongside Lily Collins, Ashley Park and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. "The writing was really great, and I feel like I know women like this. They're women who look one way, but you never know the whole story," she told Variety about why she accepted the role.

"They're funny, and they're survivors. You can never believe that, it's never going to be over for them; they're gonna keep fighting all the way through. I love women like this."

Minnie shared the news of her casting on Instagram in May, alongside snaps from her time in Rome, where the fifth season was shot. "I am BEYOND thrilled to be joining this sensational cast and show," she wrote, before adding that she had a surprising connection with Lily.

"Did you know I've known the sweet angel that is @lilyjcollins since she was 11? Because her dad: Tarzan (sort of) and Me: Jane." Minnie portrayed Jane in the hit 1999 Disney film, while Lily's father, Phil Collins, wrote the soundtrack.