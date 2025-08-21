Lily Collins debuts her shortest hairstyle yet for Emily in Paris season 5

Ciao! Emily in Paris is officially set to return this year and Emily (aka Lily Collins,) will be continuing her romantic adventures in the heart of Italy.

When it comes to the hit Netflix show, we're used to the drama, love triangles and ever-changing over the top fashion moments. But one thing we weren't quite expecting to see was such a drastic change to the protagonist's hair - and we're here for it!

Netflix has officially released the first set of teaser images for the upcoming fifth season, and Lily looks as incredible as ever - but we can't take our eyes off her micro bob.

© CAROLINE DUBOIS/NETFLIX This chic, polished bob is so perfect for autumn/winter season

During season four, she rocked a slightly longer version of this chestnut bob, complete with volume and fluffy layers. For a transitional twist, the beloved character has now opted for a bone-straight, sleek look that is so on-trend for the autumn/ winter season.

The key to this hairdo lies in the simplicity. Her locks now just graze past her ear, and gives off a sculpted effected. At this length, it also gives you the best of both worlds; it's long enough to tuck behind her ears for an even more structured look but it's still short enough to really make a striking difference - even when styled with some effortless waves.

© Netflix Lily Collins and Ashley Park link arms in the upcoming season of the hit Netflix show

Lily is sporting what experts are calling The 'Snap Bob.' According to celebrity hair stylist & founder of Melissa Salons, Melissa Timperley, the Parisian polish from super short looks like this are all the rage.

She tells H! Fashion: "A super-short micro bob cut clean above the jawline is the key for a sharp, modern impact. The Snap Bob is best worn square and one-length to avoid a mushroom shape, with the option of an undercut for low hairlines. This style screams attitude. Pair it with a fringe for the ultimate cool-girl look."

Emily Cooper's new hairstyle is also very Leslie Bibb-inspired. The White Lotus actress has been rocking bobs since the 90s, but after going even shorter to a similar micro bob look in the recent season, it became a huge trend this summer.

© WWD via Getty Images Leslie Bibb's super short bobs have become her signature look

The cult favourite drama will be back on our screens in December, and we can't wait to see what other exciting beauty moments are in store...