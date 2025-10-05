Heidi Klum and lookalike daughter Leni steal the show at Paris Fashion Week

Supermodel Heidi Klum stole the show once again at Paris Fashion Week as she walked for Vivienne Westwood looking stunning in a revealing sheer white gown. The 52-year-old modelled for the Vivienne Westwood Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show and shared a kiss with Andreas Kronthaler, the Austrian fashion designer and current creative director of the fashion house. Heidi held hands as she walked the runway with Andreas, who is also the widower of fashion designer Vivienne. Andreas held a huge bunch of sunflowers as the pair beamed at each other.

Heidi also turned heads when she appeared with her eldest daughter, Leni, at the Elie Saab show, as the pair sat in the front row together. They were joined by Barbara Palvin and Poppy Delevingne. Heidi looked effortlessly chic in a white and black polka dot two-piece suit which featured a double-breasted blazer and flared trousers.

She finished off her outfit with a pair of large black tinted sunglasses and sported a pair of white towering stilettos. Leni, 21, wore a classic black midi dress, black high heels and a chic black bag, her long brown hair in waves down her back.

© Getty Images Andreas Kronthaler and Heidi at the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show

© Corbis via Getty Images Alejandra Onieva, Marisa Abela, Heidi Klum, Leni Klum and Barbara Palvin attend the Elie Saab Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show

The former Victoria's Secret model has been turning heads everywhere she goes during Paris Fashion Week. At the VETEMENTS show on Friday she dared to bare in a sheer lace, floor-length gown with built-in gloves that exposed her bare body underneath.

© Corbis via Getty Images Leni Klum, designer Elie Saab and Heidi Klum

Heidi's long blonde hair was worn strategically down to cover her naked chest, and she added a white thong to protect her modesty. It wasn't just her daring outfit that turned heads, but her temporary teeth transformation, too, as she debuted a pair of gold grillz.

© Getty Images Heidi left little to the imagination in her naked dress

Heidi wore a pair of nude pointed heels and later added a gray double-breasted floor-length coat with structured shoulders and oversized black sunglasses as she posed for photos alongside her model daughter.

© Getty Images Heidi was joined by her model daughter, Leni Klum

Daughter Leni, who was also in attendance at the show, opted for a more reserved look than her mom but also looked beautiful in a black cropped shirt and matching knee-length skirt that featured a distressed satin hem.