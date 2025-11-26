How Heidi Klum and Seal united over son's identity: 'Whatever makes you feel good'

Heidi Klumis one of the most recognizable fashion models in the world, and her ex-husband, Seal, isn't afraid to express himself through his wardrobe choices, so it's not surprising their influence has rubbed off on their eldest son.

Henry Samuel is now paving his own way as a model, but he recently revealed that his parents were a united front when it came to helping him find his own style identity.

"When I was growing up, I always was evolving with my style and just figuring out my own look or how I feel in different clothing, but that evolved over time," the 20-year-old told People.

"[My parents] were telling me like, 'Whatever makes you feel good, whatever can make you feel powerful, make you feel like whoever you want to feel.'"

Henry has been showing off his "evolved" style during recent red carpet appearances. Earlier this month, he attended the 2025 GQ Men Of The Year at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles and looked suave in a brown pinstripe tailored suit.

Henry added a simple white vest and patent black loafers, accessorizing with a silver chain necklace and a pair of tinted spectacles.

© Getty Images Heidi and Seal encouraged Henry's style identity

Last month, he joined his mom at the 2025 InStyle Imagemaker Awards and rocked a sleek black suit with relaxed pants that featured satin detailing and a matching, low-V black shirt.

Henry has already made waves in the modeling industry. Back in September, he unveiled his campaign with YSL Beauty for their MYSLF L’Absolu fragrance after signing with NEXT Management in July.

Alongside the video, the model penned: "Anzeige - So the secret is out! I'm officially part of the MYSLF Talent Squad with @yslbeauty. To me, MYSLF L’Absolu means being unapologetically yourself, expressing who you are, and owning your confidence."

Sharing an update on his work with the brand, Henry teased that there is more to come. "I'm having fun with them right now. I'm doing all their beauty stuff and all their fragrances," he said. "I have stuff coming more in the future with them – a lot more projects."

Henry made his high-fashion debut during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January, walking the runway at Lena Erziak's Haute Couture Spring/Summer show.

© FilmMagic Henry is paving his own way as a model

He has since walked for fashion brand Kith when the label debuted its first show in six years on the streets of New York. During an interview with GQ after the Kith show, Henry shared the advice that his mom had given him ahead of his runway appearance.

"She has different ways of getting in the zone, and I have my different ways of getting in the zone," he explained.

© Instagram Both Heidi and Seal are very supportive of Henry's modeling career

"But her advice is just staying calm, being present, and being very motivated." He continued: "I'm very lucky to have a family that can support me in that sense, but also it's a little bit [nerve-racking], 'cause I'm kind of putting on the show for them, too."

Alongside Henry, Heidi and Seal, who split in 2012 after nearly seven years of marriage, are also parents to Leni, 21, Johan, 18, and Lou, 16.