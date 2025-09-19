Heidi Klum's sons with Seal tower over supermodel mom in extended family photo

Heidi Klum and her family have ushered in Oktoberfest early by hosting a party dubbed Heidifest By Heidi Klum in Munich on Thursday. The German supermodel posed for a striking photo alongside her extended family on the red carpet, with every member dressed in traditional Bavarian attire, from elegant dirndls to classic lederhosen. Heidi stood alongside her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and children Leni, 21, whom she shares with Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, Henry Samuel, 20, Johan Samuel, 18, and Lou Samuel, 15, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Seal.

The supermodel looked stunning in a classic red and white dirndl – a traditional Bavarian dress featuring a lace-up bodice and a full apron skirt. She completed the festive look with a red flower crown and a necklace bearing the name "Tom" in a sweet tribute to her husband.

© Getty Images for HeidiFest Leni Klum, Kayla Betulius, Henry Samuel, Tom Kaulitz, Heidi Klum, Erna Klum, Bill Kaulitz, Johan Samuel und Lou Klum during the red carpet for Heidifest By Heidi Klum

Meanwhile, the men in the family embraced tradition in classic lederhosen, paired with tailored vests and crisp button-up shirts, perfectly complementing the festive ensemble. Joining the celebration were Heidi’s brother-in-law, Bill Kaulitz, her mother, Erna Klum, and Henry’s girlfriend, Kayla Betulius, making it a true family affair.

Heidi’s sons looked remarkably tall as they towered over their famous mom. Heidi shares striking facial features and bone structure with her 18-year-old son, including their distinctive nose. While her eldest son, Henry, bears a strong resemblance to his father, Seal, Johan clearly takes after his mom. Following Henry's birth, Heidi told People: "Everyone who sees him says, 'Oh my god, he looks just like Seal'. And I'm like, 'He has nothing of me? C'mon, there must be something of me in there somewhere'. And they're like, 'No, sorry, he looks just like his father.'"

© Getty Images for HeidiFest Heidi wore a classic red and white dirndl

Heidi has previously called her parenting style "European" and explained to People that she'd raised her kids to not only accept how open their mother was about her body, but to have the same appreciation for their own bodies. "I've always been very open with my body," she shared. "When I'm suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I'm European…my kids don't know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it."

© Getty Images The former couple share four kids

"I love having a house where they feel safe," she continued. "My son was barbecuing with his friends in the backyard the other day and doing all the things I taught him. It was so cute. For me, it's always the more, the merrier. I like it when they're all at home."

However, Heidi openly admitted that no matter how grown-up her children become, she will always worry about them. "When they're young, you're worried they're going to jump in the pool or stick their finger in a socket," she said, saying that next comes the "driving," and "then it's sex, drugs and rock and roll."