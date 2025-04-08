Meet the viral queen of NYC real estate: Laurie Cooper

Laurie Cooper, 86, entered the competitive world of New York real estate over 35 years ago, but she isn't afraid to try new things. Last year, she started posting on TikTok and introduced a whole new demographic to her life as a New Yorker. In her TikToks and Instagram Reels, Laurie shares advice, dating tips, and insight on the real estate world.

Laurie has worked in real estate for decades, or as she says, "before the Upper East Side was all co-ops." Currently, she works for Douglas Elliman – one of the premier real estate companies in the city. When I asked her about the real estate market, she told me, "There’s going to be a strong return to the market. And New York will make a comeback, because New York is the city of the world."

© Getty Images Laurie Cooper works for Douglas Elliman

An expert in apartments, condos, and New York neighborhoods, she decided to take her talents to the Internet. And Laurie is no stranger to the public eye. After working with Real Housewife of New York Dorinda Medley, she starred in three episodes of the reality show.

"I love Laurie Cooper and I'll be forever grateful, she's the best," Dorinda told the New York Post.

© Getty Images Dorinda Medley and Laurie Cooper

Now, Laurie shares tidbits of her life to her combined 137,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram. She starts each video with the phrase, "Hey girls" and then dives into advice on "how to survive being single on Valentine's Day" and lists the five best to do a vibe check if you're not into the person you're dating. Her followers love her.

"Just started following you! You sound amazing! Your energy!" one follower wrote.

In the real estate community, Laurie is known as the "Queen of Connections." She knows everyone in the city. From her celebrity clients to her favorite bartenders, she is a pillar of the New York community. One of her quirkiest sales was in 2000 when she sold a building on 5th Ave near the Flatiron building. The buyers turned it into the Museum of Sex, which opened in 2002 and "delves into the diverse realms of human sexuality within the realms of arts, sciences, and culture."

Laurie sells all over the city, meaning she can give advice for most neighborhoods. While she said that, "every neighborhood in New York is the best," she has a few favorites. The Upper East Side is great for people with children, the West Village is where celebrities go to remain anonymous, and Fort Greene (where Laurie was born) is experiencing its own renaissance.

Laurie's success is inspiring. And it isn't just luck. She is confident in herself and her talents.

© Instagram The real estate mogul spoke with HELLO!

"I've always thought a lot of myself," she told HELLO! over coffee. "And because I think a lot of myself, others think a lot of me."

As for her recent internet fame, Laurie absolutely loves it. She’s built a community online, gives practical advice to single women in the city, and gets recognized on her many commutes. Laurie even throws semi-regular "Martini Meet Ups" aimed at getting women out into the world to make friends and connections.

Laurie continues to embrace her newfound internet fame and remains steadfast in her belief that confidence and connection are the keys to success – whether in real estate, social media, or life. At 86, she's proof that it's never too late to reinvent yourself, make new friends, or keep moving forward. As she puts it, "Get out there, girls!" With Laurie leading the way, it's impossible not to feel inspired to do just that.