HELLO!'s celebrity and royal quiz of the year

As 2025 draws to a close, I couldn't resist the chance to set you 12 questions to test your knowledge of a year which started with a wise royal baby, picked up steam with a long-awaited fraternal reunion, and finished with a truly wicked sequel.

As a devout Swiftie, my personal highlight came in August when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce revealed they were engaged. Don't let her down, Travis. And it certainly wasn't all love's young dream in 2025, when in September Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban announced their split after nearly 20 years together.

On the royal front, Prince William gave an interview to Canadian comedian Eugene Levy which aired in October that 'proper' royal journalists would have killed to secure. Meeting Eugene at Windsor Castle, the next in line to the throne rather delightfully showed up on an electric scooter, a stunt which showed the Prince has the Midas touch when it comes to royal PR. For me, an even more memorable royal moment came in February when Meghan Markle set out to prove that everything is better covered in petals through the medium of her Netflix lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan. Just a few months later and there have already been two series and a festive special, proving that not a even a barrage of bemused and acerbic reviews can stall the Sussex juggernaut.

That's enough from me, it's over to you now. Click the button below to enter my 12-question quiz to find out how much you've been paying attention in 2025. It's just for fun but of course the pride that comes with getting a good score will trump anything you found in your Christmas Day stocking...

Some more of 2025's best celebrity and royal moments...

1/ 12 © FilmMagic January - Zendaya's massive diamond ring Kicking off 2025, Zendaya's arrival at the Golden Globes on 5 January sparked rumours when fans spotted a large diamond ring. Many assumed the jewellery was an engagement sign from her boyfriend, Tom Holland. As they head into 2026, reports of an engagement continue to surround the pair...



2/ 12 © WireImage February - Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy February was a huge month for cinema as Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy was released in the UK on 13 February. This was the first film in the franchise for nine years so it was a big deal. The film saw Renée Zellweger joined by One Day star Leo Woodall as the new love interest, along with the return of Hugh Grant. Although his character passed away before the events of the film, Colin Firth also made an appearance in touching flashback scenes.

3/ 12 © WireImage March - Sabrina Carpenter at the BRIT Awards 2025 In March, pop princess Sabrina Carpenter turned heads at the BRITs when she belted out hits Espresso and Bed Chem. Her performance became a viral sensation for its British charm, and featured dancers dressed as King's Guards.



4/ 12 © Instagram / @theroyalfamily April - Prince Louis' birthday portrait Prince Louis’s official birthday portrait, released by Kensington Palace, was a major talking point in April for his seventh birthday. The image showed his cute, toothy grin and wowed royal fans everywhere.



5/ 12 © Getty Images for The Met Museum/ May - Rhianna pregnancy reveal In true diva style, Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy at the Met Gala on 5 May 2025. This latest announcement with A$AP Rocky cemented her penchant for dramatic pregnancy reveals. The couple, who are already parents to RZA and Riot, welcomed their first daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, on 13 September 2025.



6/ 12 © Getty Images June - Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding was one to remember, featuring a spectacular three-day celebration in Venice. HELLO!’s own Isabelle Casey travelled to the city to cover the nuptials and provide the lowdown on the behind-the-scenes action.



7/ 12 July - Coldplay kiss-cam A moment from Coldplay’s tour went viral this year and caused the corporate drama of 2025. Kristin Cabot was seen kissing her boss, Andy Byron, on 16 July at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The video gained more than 100 million views within days as the couple quickly hid from the camera. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin joked that they were either very shy or having an affair.



8/ 12 © Getty Images August - Princess Kate going blonde The Princess of Wales sparked a major conversation when she was photographed driving to Crathie Kirk near Balmoral Castle on August 24. The images of her with the family in Aberdeenshire revealed a fresh, honey-blonde hair colour. This summery update to her signature brunette locks provided fans with serious hair inspiration.



9/ 12 © Getty Images September - The Summer I Turned Pretty finale The pinnacle of September was the series finale of The Summer I Turned Pretty. The cast gathered in Paris for a magical screening to mark the occasion. This photo shows the main stars of the cast: Gavin Casalegno, Lola Tung and Christopher Briney.

Fans had waited months for the resolution of the agonising love triangle between Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah. The final episode, which aired on 17 September, provided a definitive answer to the question that had divided audiences for years.

10/ 12 © GC Images October - Lily Allen Lily Allen dressed as the nineties character Madeline for Halloween. It was a tongue-in-cheek reference to a track on her latest album, West End Girl, in which the lyrics appear to cast doubt on her ex-husband, David Harbour’s, alleged infidelity.





11/ 12 © Getty Images November - Kate and William meet Paddington Bear London's most famous bear, Paddington, was the talk of the town this year with the release of Paddington: The Musical. Prince William and Princess Catherine appeared delighted to meet him at the Royal Variety Performance on 19 November. The event marked Kate's first appearance at the Royal Variety since her recovery from cancer, making it a significant occasion for the couple to attend.