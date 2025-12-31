Kevin Bacon posts sweet throwback pic with wife Kyra Sedgwick

From young actors in love to Hollywood’s most enduring couple.

Image© Getty Images
Nicola Conville
Nicola ConvilleFeatures Writer
3 minutes ago
Share this:

Kevin Bacon is giving fans a rare, heart-melting look at his decades-long love story with wife Kyra Sedgwick. The actor took to Instagram to share a reel showing the couple then and now: one image from their early years, when they were just 22 and 29, and another taken recently, with Kyra now 60 and Kevin 67. The contrast highlights the passage of time – but also just how little has changed between them.

Kevin shared this cute then-and-now reel

Test of time

Captioning the post, Kevin wrote: "We know ball @kyrasedgwickofficial," a playful phrase meaning "we know what we’re doing" or "we’ve got great taste" – a tongue-in-cheek way of saying their relationship has stood the test of time. In other words: decades later, they still know exactly what they’re about.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick at a benefit concert together© Ron Galella Collection via Getty

First meeting

Kevin and Kyra first met in 1987 while working on the PBS adaptation of Lemon Sky. Kevin has often joked that Kyra wasn’t initially impressed with him, but sparks eventually flew – and quickly. The pair married the following year in 1988, long before Hollywood relationships lasting more than a few years were considered the exception rather than the rule.

Family ties© FilmMagic

Family ties

Since then, they’ve built both a family and a career that frequently overlap. They share two children: son Travis, born in 1989, and daughter Sosie, born in 1992, both of whom have followed their parents into creative fields. Over the years, Kevin and Kyra have spoken openly about prioritising family life and making conscious choices to avoid long stretches apart while working.

Working together© Getty Images

Working together

They’ve also collaborated professionally on multiple occasions, appearing together in films including Pyrates, Murder in the First, The Woodsman and Loverboy. Each project has offered a glimpse into the creative shorthand they’ve developed over decades of partnership.

Going the distance© Getty Images for Moet & Chandon

Going the distance

In interviews, both actors have credited humour, communication and a willingness to grow together as the foundations of their marriage. Kevin has often described Kyra as his anchor, while Kyra has said their ability to laugh – especially at themselves – has been key.

Long lasting love© Getty Images for The Creative Co

Long lasting love

Judging by the warmth in Kevin’s then-and-now photos, and that knowing "we know ball" caption, this is one Hollywood couple who truly understands the game – and has played it beautifully, together, for nearly four decades.

Other Topics
More Celebrity News
See more
Read More