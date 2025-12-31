Kevin Bacon is giving fans a rare, heart-melting look at his decades-long love story with wife Kyra Sedgwick. The actor took to Instagram to share a reel showing the couple then and now: one image from their early years, when they were just 22 and 29, and another taken recently, with Kyra now 60 and Kevin 67. The contrast highlights the passage of time – but also just how little has changed between them.
Kevin Bacon posts sweet throwback pic with wife Kyra Sedgwick
From young actors in love to Hollywood’s most enduring couple.
© Getty Images
3 minutes ago
