Kevin Bacon posts sweet throwback pic with wife Kyra Sedgwick

Kevin Bacon is giving fans a rare, heart-melting look at his decades-long love story with wife Kyra Sedgwick. The actor took to Instagram to share a reel showing the couple then and now: one image from their early years, when they were just 22 and 29, and another taken recently, with Kyra now 60 and Kevin 67. The contrast highlights the passage of time – but also just how little has changed between them.

Test of time Captioning the post, Kevin wrote: "We know ball @kyrasedgwickofficial," a playful phrase meaning "we know what we’re doing" or "we’ve got great taste" – a tongue-in-cheek way of saying their relationship has stood the test of time. In other words: decades later, they still know exactly what they’re about.



© Ron Galella Collection via Getty First meeting Kevin and Kyra first met in 1987 while working on the PBS adaptation of Lemon Sky. Kevin has often joked that Kyra wasn’t initially impressed with him, but sparks eventually flew – and quickly. The pair married the following year in 1988, long before Hollywood relationships lasting more than a few years were considered the exception rather than the rule.



© FilmMagic Family ties Since then, they’ve built both a family and a career that frequently overlap. They share two children: son Travis, born in 1989, and daughter Sosie, born in 1992, both of whom have followed their parents into creative fields. Over the years, Kevin and Kyra have spoken openly about prioritising family life and making conscious choices to avoid long stretches apart while working.



© Getty Images Working together They’ve also collaborated professionally on multiple occasions, appearing together in films including Pyrates, Murder in the First, The Woodsman and Loverboy. Each project has offered a glimpse into the creative shorthand they’ve developed over decades of partnership.



© Getty Images for Moet & Chandon Going the distance In interviews, both actors have credited humour, communication and a willingness to grow together as the foundations of their marriage. Kevin has often described Kyra as his anchor, while Kyra has said their ability to laugh – especially at themselves – has been key.

