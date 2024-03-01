Penny Lancaster bewitches in sheer lace gown for glitzy evening with husband Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster stepped out for a glitzy evening in the capital city on Thursday night, pulling the best evening gown from her wardrobe for the occasion.

The Loose Women star, 52, was spotted at The Prince's Trust Invest In Futures gala dinner at The Peninsula Hotel near London's Hyde Park alongside her rockstar husband Rod Stewart, 79, looking as fabulous as ever.

© Getty Penny Lancaster and Sir Rod Stewart attended The Prince's Trust Invest In Futures Gala Dinner

The former model wore a figure-hugging floor-length gown in a sparkly black lacy material that oozed glitz and glamour. The garment had a sheer lace panel over the decolletage which came up to meet a square neckline.

© Getty Penny looked sensational in a floor-length black dress

The dress featured long sleeves in the same sheer sparkly black lace and had an added element of interest in the form of a cold shoulder detail which met a trendy addition - oversized black bows attached to both shoulders.

From beneath the showstopping evening dress peeked a pair of Valentino black kitten heels with a rhinestone-adorned buckle with a 'V' on.

© Getty Penny's dress featured a trendy touch

To add another element of glamour, Penny popped on a pair of sparkly chandelier earrings in silver and styled her blonde locks in a voluminous bouncy blowdry. Her makeup look featured an espresso-toned eyeshadow blended around the eye for a sultry look and was topped off with brown-toned nude lipgloss.

'Maggie May' singer Rod arrived at the event in a characteristically maximalist look with plenty of pizzazz. The star was seen in a white linen blazer which was styled with an embroidered white shirt, black trousers, and a white pocket square.

© Getty Penny Lancaster was seen alongside Lord Bruce Dundas last night

The stars of the show were his black western tie with an enormous rhinestone at its centre and a pair of silver rhinestone-adorned brogues.

The dazzling couple was seen at the London event posing alongside music maven Jools Holland and his wife Christabel McEwen, as well as West End star Luke Evans and his boyfriend Fran Tomas. The event is the annual fundraising event at The Prince’s Trust which supports young people from disadvantaged communities.

© Getty Penny rocked double denim

Penny was spotted alongside Jools Holland just last week at a signing session for Rod Stewart's new collaborative album Swing Fever at HMV on Oxford Street.

The mother-of-two was seen wearing a chic boho look with flared mid-wash jeans, a denim shirt, and a tan scarf slung over her shoulders. Tying the look together were her brown boots, a tasselled brown suede crossbody bag, and a brown leather Gucci belt.

Penny took it up a notch when she attended the Haute Living celebrating Sir Rod Stewart event with The Singapore Tourism Board and Johnathan Schultz at Sushi Roku's Off The Grid at The Forum Shops at Caesars, Vegas.

The star was seen wearing a red round-neck sweater with a chiffon red necktie, a vinyl red skirt, and a velvet black bag with a sparkly star design.