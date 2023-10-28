Penny Lancaster looks fabulous in fiery red leg-split dress for party with Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster and her husband Sir Rod Stewart welcomed an array of famous faces to London's five-star hotel The Ned for a Halloween party last night and it is safe the say, the hostess came dressed for the occasion.

The former Loose Women panellist, 52, and her rock star husband, 78, held the party not only to mark the spooky season but to celebrate the singer's newly launched whisky brand – Wolfie's Whisky.

© Getty Penny and Sir Rod looked fabulous in red

But it wasn't the whisky on our minds. The former model looked beautiful in a red dress that took our breath away. Penny wore a floor-length red evening dress with a high thigh-split, ruching across the bodice, and sheer panelling for a sultry take on a Halloween look.

The rockstar's wife paired the one-shoulder red number with a cropped leather jacket for an edgy aesthetic, tying the black outerwear into the look with a crossbody Gucci bag with gold hardware.

© Getty Penny looked uber glam as always

Penny didn't miss a trick when it came to accessories. Not only did the gold strap of her stunning Gucci bag complement her hammered gold statement earrings, but also her statement pointed-toe heels in a sparkly finish.

She even tied her manicure into the look opting for an ultra-trendy short square nail look with a natural base and red tips.

© Getty Mark Foster, Penny Lancaster and his guest attend Sir Rod Stewart's and Penny Lancaster's Halloween Party

As fans of the star would have come to expect, Penny wore her hair in her signature bouncy blowdry which added a soft femininity to the look, complemented by a shimmery neutral eyeshadow look with attention focused on the outer corner of her eyes for a glamorous finish.

The former Celebrity MasterChef contestant's husband also looked cool and edgy. Sir Rod opted for a characteristically maximalist ensemble in terms of colour and print used in his outfit. The 'Maggie May' singer paired an open V-neck white shirt with a red crushed velvet blazer with a satin black lapel detail.

© Getty Sir Rod looked cool in a red blazer

The rockstar tied the black lapels in with his black slim-fit trousers and wore an undone red and black tartan tie draped around his neck for a casual take on a suit.

The look was completed with a pair of statement shoes in the form of black loafers with a shiny leopard print front, a black buckle, and a red panel across the toe and around the sole. We wouldn't expect anything less from Sir Rod!

© Getty Jane Moore and Kaye Adams got the red memo

The mother-of-two sent out a well-received red memo as her guests were all dressed fabulously in crimson.

Loose Women panellists Jane Moore, 61, and Kaye Adams, 60, dressed to impress. Jane opted for a pillar-box red blouse with a white rope print and wore a black blazer with matching wide-leg trousers. The journalist completed the look with an understated crossbody bag in a block red.

© Getty Andrea McClean opted for a similar red dress and leather jacket ensemble

Meanwhile, Kaye opted for an outfit more akin to Sir Rod's as she wore a matching crushed velvet red suit with a silver sparkly slim fit top and matching silver heeled boots.

Former Loose Women panellist Andrea McClean, 54, went for a look almost identical to Penny's in the form of a red satin evening dress and leather jacket ensemble.

© Getty Michael Flatley treated the crowd to his flute-playing

The pair put on a truly rock'n'roll evening with an added touch of Irish jig music, courtesy of Michael Flatley on the flute.