Penny Lancaster could be a movie star in floaty mini dress alongside Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster enjoyed a glamorous evening at The Ritz with her husband Sir Rod Stewart on Thursday, and looked so elegant.

The Loose Women star, 53, was spotted leaving the five-star hotel looking ready for spring in a navy mini wrap dress covered in white polka dots. The garment featured a ruffled skirt and V-neckline, as well as three-quarter-length sleeves and a cinched waistline.



© Justin Palmer / SplashNews.com Penny Lancaster wowed in a mini dress

The former model teamed her tea dress with the ultimate It-girl accessory - a quilted Chanel 'Flap' bag in a terracotta hue. She dressed up the look with a pair of rhinestone-encrusted pointed-toe heels in gold and stacked bangles on her wrist.

As per Penny's classic look, she rounded off her look with a bouncy blow-dry and wore a naturally radiant makeup look with fluttery eyelashes.

© Justin Palmer / SplashNews.com Rod and Penny shared a sweet moment

The statuesque beauty was spotted alongside her 'Maggie May' singer husband, 79, who wore his classic black and white attire - a white shirt and monogrammed blazer which were paired with black trousers and a skinny tie.

It wouldn't be a Sir Rod look without a touch of razzle-dazzle. The 'Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?' singer wore a pair of black brogues covered in glitter. The couple peeked cheekily out of the doors of the prestigious hotel as they left the venue.

© Shutterstock Penny Lancaster channeled Princess Kate in this beige suit

Penny always wears pieces that flatter her figure. The model-turned-police-special-constable made an appearance on Loose Women earlier in the year where she wore another leg-lengthening look, showing her affinity for a trouser suit.

© Shutterstock Penny's hair always looks immaculate

The mother-of-two channeled Princess Kate in a beige two-piece set featuring a fitted double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers which were paired with a camel-hued fine knit top. Rounding off Penny's look was a chic leopard print belt and capped-toe court shoes to further elongate her silhouette.

© Getty Princess Kate rocks a camel suit during Streets of Growth visit

The Princess of Wales rocked a similar look last September when she stepped out to meet with frontline staff from Streets of Growth. Prince William's wife paired a similar camel two-piece set with nude heels and bouncy locks.

Penny and Rod were last seen on a ritzy date night in February when they attended The Prince's Trust Invest In Futures gala dinner at The Peninsula Hotel. Penny dazzled in a shoulder-baring slinky black dress made from a heavy lace fabric.

© Getty Penny looked sensational in a floor-length black dress

The bow-adorned garment was styled with embellished Valentino heels and dramatic drop earrings. She also upped the ante with her makeup look - opting for a sultry smokey eye.

© Getty Penny's dress featured a trendy touch

Sir Rod, once again, opted for a 'more is more' approach to his evening look. The rocker donned wore black and white but added his personality into the look with his silver rhinestone-covered shoes and a western tie.

© Instagram Rod posted a sweet photo where his son Aidan was his double

He rocked his iconic shaggy blonde hair, the same style his youngest son Aiden, 12, has inherited, as shown in a recent rare family photo shared by Penny alongside her eldest son Alistair, 18.