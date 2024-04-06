Penny Lancaster stuns in super cinched spring florals on sun-soaked trip with husband Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster epitomised spring style in a new photo shared with her 192,000 Instagram followers during her recent sun-soaked trip to Miami.

The Loose Women star, 53, was spotted alongside her husband Sir Rod Stewart, 79, looking gorgeous in a white midi dress with cold-shoulder detailing that was covered in vibrant flowers.

© Instagram Penny looked so stylish in florals in Miami

The former model styled the cowl neck garment with a pair of timeless nude patent slingbacks and a simple gold bangle. Her blonde locks were styled in a soft blowdry with a sweeping side fringe.

© Instagram Penny and Rod stepped out for a King's Foundation event

She was seen with her husband who looked dapper in a cropped white dinner jacket, white shirt, and smart suit trousers. It wouldn't be a Sir Rod look without a touch of embellishment and on this occasion, he opted for a pair of jazzy embroidered loafers.

© Instagram Penny shared a beachside snap from her trip to Miami

The famous pair were seen at an event for The King's Foundation. The mother-of-two captioned her post: "Thanks to all those @kingsfdn for a beautiful evening showcasing the amazing work of His Majesty’s foundation, supporting people and their communities in the UK and worldwide."

The King's Foundation, formerly The Prince's Foundation, is a charity set up by King Charles to champion "a sustainable approach to how we live our lives and build our communities."

© Getty King Charles set up the charity in 1998

It is not the first time that Penny has stunned in florals and the spring staple her own. Take a look at the TV star's most glorious takes on the classic feminine aesthetic…

To the races © Getty The former Strictly star was spotted in 2022 at Royal Ascot in a figure-skimming one-shouldered white midi dress covered in purple flowers. She styled the piece with a violet-hued pashmina and matching hat.



A red carpet moment © Getty In 2015, Penny attended the Caudwell Children's Butterfly Ball at Grosvenor House in London wearing a floor-length satin gown covered in dainty flowers which was styled with bejeweled heels and a feathered bag.



Off duty © Getty Penny proved that she could also wear florals in a more casual setting. She was snapped out in Beverly Hills in 2012 going barefoot in a floaty pink floral dress and oversized sunnies.



Dark florals © Getty In 2013 Penny swapped her light and airy florals for a black dress for the 20th Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in California. She was spotted with her husband on the red carpet wearing this strappy mini dress with silver heels and a matching clutch.



Before she was a bride © Getty In 2006, the year before her wedding to the 'Maggie May' singer, Penny was spotted attending the Berkeley Square Ball in London wearing a flattering floral mini dress which was teamed with classic noughties peep-toe heels and shaggy blonde curls.



