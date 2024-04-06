Penny Lancaster stuns in super cinched spring florals on sun-soaked trip with husband Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster epitomised spring style in a new photo shared with her 192,000 Instagram followers during her recent sun-soaked trip to Miami.
The Loose Women star, 53, was spotted alongside her husband Sir Rod Stewart, 79, looking gorgeous in a white midi dress with cold-shoulder detailing that was covered in vibrant flowers.
The former model styled the cowl neck garment with a pair of timeless nude patent slingbacks and a simple gold bangle. Her blonde locks were styled in a soft blowdry with a sweeping side fringe.
She was seen with her husband who looked dapper in a cropped white dinner jacket, white shirt, and smart suit trousers. It wouldn't be a Sir Rod look without a touch of embellishment and on this occasion, he opted for a pair of jazzy embroidered loafers.
The famous pair were seen at an event for The King's Foundation. The mother-of-two captioned her post: "Thanks to all those @kingsfdn for a beautiful evening showcasing the amazing work of His Majesty’s foundation, supporting people and their communities in the UK and worldwide."
The King's Foundation, formerly The Prince's Foundation, is a charity set up by King Charles to champion "a sustainable approach to how we live our lives and build our communities."
It is not the first time that Penny has stunned in florals and the spring staple her own. Take a look at the TV star's most glorious takes on the classic feminine aesthetic…
