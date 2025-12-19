Russell Brand criticizes Katy Perry's romance with Justin Trudeau in front of her mom

Katy Perry's ex-husband, Russell Brand, has broken his silence on the singer's relationship with former Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. The British comedian addressed Katy's new romance during a Turning Point USA event on December 18 at Phoenix, Arizona. Katy's mother, Mary Perry, was reportedly in attendance.

"Look, Katy Perry, I was married to her," he said. "I love her still, and I’m glad that her mom’s in the room to hear me say this, but look. I was okay with Orlando Bloom, but Justin Trudeau? Come on, man! Don’t put me in a category with that guy! That globalist stooge."

Katy and Russell met at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2009, got married in 2010 and then divorced the following year. Katy candidly revealed to Vogue why their dynamic was dysfunctional. She shared: "At first when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they're like, 'I can't handle the equalness.' He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting. Let's just say I haven’t heard from him since he texted me saying he was divorcing me December 31, 2011."

© Getty Images Katy Perry and Russell Brand married in 2010

Following relationships with Robert Ackroyd, John Mayer, and Diplo, Katy settled down with Orlando Bloom. Orlando proposed to Katy on Valentine's Day in 2019 and the pair welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, on August 26, 2020. The former couple called off their engagement in July with a joint statement. "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting."

In October 2025, the singer confirmed her new relationship with the former Canadian Prime Minister, Justin, as the pair were spotted sharing an intimate embrace during a luxury yacht getaway off the coast of Santa Barbara. The photographs came after the pair were spotted out on a cozy date night in Montreal in July, just weeks after the star confirmed her split from longtime partner, Orlando.

© Getty Images for RBC Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share one daughter

Meanwhile, Russell shares three children with the restaurateur and blogger Laura Gallacher. Russell proposed to Laura in July 2016, and the pair tied the knot in August 2017, celebrating at an Indian-themed wedding reception close to their home in Henley-on-Thames, Oxford.

Co-parenting

Katy and Orlando are now focused on creating a positive environment for Daisy. Back in June, the Lord of the Rings star visited their daughter in Australia, where she had been by her mother's side during her Lifetimes Tour Down Under. He was spotted walking hand-in-hand with Daisy on the streets of Perth ahead of Katy's show in the city, and appeared to be in high spirits as he spent the day with her.

Katy and Orlando are already seasoned co-parents, thanks to their close bond with his ex, Miranda Kerr, and her husband, Evan Spiegel. Orlando and Miranda share a son, Flynn, and the model is also a mom to Hart, Myles and Pierre, whom she shares with Evan.

Family mediator and parenting specialist, Paige Harley, spoke to us about the emotional landscape of blended families. "In my experience, blended families function best when step-parents focus on building connection rather than stepping into an authority role right away or at all," she said. "Kids really don’t need a second 'parent', what they respond to most is a calm, steady adult who helps them feel safe. When there’s tension between homes, that neutral presence can make a huge difference."

This particularly applies to Orlando and Miranda's co-parenting of their son. "From day one, Orlando and I really made a commitment to put Flynn's needs at the forefront of everything that we do," the model explained on the Something To Talk About podcast in 2023. "So that's how he has grown up – with two loving parents that want the best for him."

© Steve Granitz Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr

Paige also spoke to us about the role of a step-parent. "One of the biggest challenges of step-parenting is understanding what your role is – and isn't. You are not a replacement for the child’s parent, you are an additional, supportive adult who can provide guidance, stability, and care when needed. Your role will develop at the child’s pace, not yours, and respecting existing parental bonds is crucial for building trust," she explained.

Divorce and family lawyer at Stowe Family Law Shanika Haynes also spoke to us on the topic. "Having a step-parent actively involved can offer children additional layers of support and stability during what can be a very confusing and tumultuous time," they shared.