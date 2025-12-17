Katy Perry's fresh start with new beau Justin Trudeau overshadowed by popstar's legal drama

Katy Perry and her new beau Justin Trudeau went Instagram official last week, but despite having a fresh start since the breakdown of her relationship with Orlando Bloom, there's a new problem for the popstar. The 41-year-old continues to be embroiled in a mega legal battle over her $15 million Montecito mansion that's rolled on since 2020.

As Homes Editor, I've followed the trials and tribulations closely over the five years, and while legal disputes like this aren't uncommon, this lengthy battle is extreme. Now, there's a new twist of fate, where surprisingly the initial winner of the battle, Katy, is now facing a hefty $1.2 million expenses bill of her own, Realtor has reported. Keep reading for all the details…

© AFP via Getty Images Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been plagued with legal issues since 2020

Inside Katy Perry's legal battle

Katy Perry and her then-fiancé, Orlando, purchased their $15 million mansion in Montecito in 2020, but former owner, Carl Westcott, claimed he was "mentally incapacitated" at the time it was handed over, so a legal battle ensued. Carl had bought the residence just two months before Katy and Orlando, having spent $11.25 million on the sale.

After four years, a judge ruled that Carl was of "sound mind" during the deal and concluded that the transaction would still stand - leaving Katy the winner. The legal proceedings rumbled on, however, as Katy then claimed she lost earnings, being unable to rent out the house, and went after $4.8 million. She ended up with $1.8 million as a result of a judge ruling, but this figure simply came off the $6 million that Katy's agent Bernie Gudvi still owed to the former homeowner, as it was not initially paid in the deal. In summer of this year, Orlando was officially cleared from testifying in Katy Perry’s case, the legal battle is with her alone - because the property is legally hers.

With this new submission Katy now faces over a million dollars' worth of expenses charges. Carl is surprisingly asking to recoup the costs he had to fork out for while the debate rolled on for years. It is believed the case will be finalised in the coming weeks.

Despite Orlando not being able to stand up in court, him and Katy remain amicable as they continue to coparent their daughter and their representatives have said: "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is, and always will be, raising their daughter Daisy Dove with love, stability, and mutual respect."

Click through the snaps to see Katy Perry's first publicly shared loved-up picture with her new partner, Canadian politician Justin Trudeau:

What is Katy Perry's $15m property like?

The property in question is a classic Montecito gem that we've featured multiple times over the years. It boasts eight bedrooms, a tennis court, two guesthouses and a gorgeous outdoor pool. It benefits from a gated entrance, and, of course, iconic hillside views. There are reports that Katy has rented out the home to none other than Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Popular Montecito

During my time at HELLO, I've covered Montecito extensively - it's a high-end enclave, well known to be where the rich and famous live outside of Hollywood. If there's one thing you need to know about the place it is that It's very common to have an A-list (or even royal) neighbour there. Noteworthy neighbours include the likes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who have their own family estate nearby with a children's playground, wine cellar and hotel-worthy outdoor pool. Plus, presenting icon Oprah Winfrey has a sprawling estate in the area, too.