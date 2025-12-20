The Nanny star Fran Drescher, 68, steals the show in latest TV appearance

Actress Fran Drescher proved confidence and charisma never go out of style as she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, on Thursday, December 18 2025. The 68-year-old looked sensational in a figure-skimming teal gown that hugged her curves to perfection, featuring subtle ruching through the waist and a sleek, floor-length silhouette. She finished her look with classic black heels and wore her glossy dark hair in soft waves.

© Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image Fran was her usual bubbly, exuberant self on the show

© Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image Fran Drescher and host Seth Meyers

Fran was in sparkling form as she reflected on her career and discussed her latest screen role – playing the mother of Timothée Chalamet in the upcoming film Marty Supreme. The project, directed by Josh Safdie, has already become one of 2026's most anticipated releases. With her trademark humour, Fran joked about the generational shift, embracing the role with warmth and self-awareness while clearly relishing the opportunity to work alongside one of Hollywood’s most in-demand stars.

© Lloyd Bishop/NBC via Getty Image Fran recounted a hilarious story about her love life

She also joked about her dating life, saying that she was in a situationship with a younger man, aged 50, who got confused when he saw her estrogen patch. "He said 'when did you quit smoking?' she recalled to Seth. "And then I realized, he’s looking at my estrogen patch and he thinks it’s a nicotine patch. So I’m thinking in my head… what's less sexy, smoking or menopause?"

© Getty Images Fran in character as Fran Fine on the set of the CBS situation comedy 'The Nanny'

Fran rose to global fame in the 1990s as the instantly recognisable Fran Fine in The Nanny, a role she also co-created, redefining the sitcom heroine with her unapologetic femininity, sharp comedic timing and distinctive voice. The show ran for six seasons and remains a streaming-era favourite, cementing Fran's status as a television icon. She also appeared in the cult movie Spinal Tap, a mockumentary about a rock band.

On September 30, 2025, Fran entered a new echelon of Hollywood glory, with her own deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Coincidentally and touchingly, the ceremony coincided with her 68th birthday. The star is another cap in the actress and comedienne's career, marking nearly 50 years in the industry, spanning all the way back to her very first appearance on screen in 1977, and a legacy impacted significantly by her tenure as the president of SAG-AFTRA.