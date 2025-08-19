'90s sitcom star stuns with ageless appearance following unexpected reunion

'90s screen queen Fran Drescher looked ageless in her latest social media post, more than 30 years after she rose to fame as Fran Fine on the hit TV series The Nanny.

The 67-year-old glowed in a picture taken inside the John Golden Theatre in New York, after she had watched the Olivier Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat.

Ageless beauty

© Instagram Fran stopped by Broadway to support the Operation Mincemeat musical

Fran wore a knitted white sweater and white trousers on her night out, and accessorized with a woven handbag. Her iconic dark locks were worn in subtle waves falling just past her shoulders.

"Operation Mincemeat won the Olivier Award in London. It's a true story of a small group of planners who plot to win Churchill's War," she explained in the caption.

"It is actually an upbeat comedy with touching moments thread throughout and especially the song that plays above which stopped the show with its poignancy and brilliant phrasing by Jak Malone."

"A stellar cast that is breathtaking as they seamlessly weave in and out of characters be it male or female this show is pure genius and a sheer delight as well as an education!"

© Getty Images Her fans commented on her ageless beauty

Her fans rushed to the comment section to exclaim over how beautiful she looked, with comedian Rosie O'Donnell writing, "Beautiful as always."

"You look beautiful Fran!!!! Love you!" added another fan, while a third wrote, "How is it possible for anyone to be so damned gorgeous???"

"Love you Fran. You still look so beautiful and amazing," said another, while a fifth chimed in, "You look luminous."

Together again

© Getty Fran rose to fame on her hit sitcom The Nanny

Fran created and starred in the sitcom The Nanny for six seasons from 1993 to 1999. The show has only risen in popularity since it ended, with many fans still taking inspiration from her character's incredible wardrobe.

The actress reunited with her co-stars Renée Taylor and Nicholle Tom in a special moment after watching the play Dying Is No Excuse! in August.

The production was written by Renée, who played Fran's mother on the show, and starred Nicholle as Renée's younger self. Nicholle portrayed Margaret, one of Fran's three charges, in The Nanny.

© Instagram Nicholle was Fran's co-star in The Nanny

"Last night at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA, a magical night of theatre happened," Fran wrote in an Instagram post.

"Renee Taylor wrote the play, Dying Is No Excuse! This triumph celebrates the creative and complex love-filled marriage & relationship between Renee Taylor & Joe Bologna."

"Costumes for Renee, Nichole & Jack by The Nanny designer & Emmy winner Brenda Cooper!" she added.

Revival rumors

© CBS via Getty Images The actress confirmed that The Nanny would be getting a film and musical adaptation

Rumors of a revival floated around in 2018, after Fran shared that she was "talking about" a reboot with her co-creator and ex-husband, Peter Marc Jacobson. Since then, it has been announced that The Nanny will be getting a Broadway musical and a film adaptation.

"We are so excited to be working on the Broadway musical The Nanny," Fran said in a 2022 statement. When asked if she would reprise her role as Fran Fine, the SAG-AFTRA president quipped, "Of course I would do it myself, but we'd have to change the title to The Granny."

She told Entertainment Tonight that the film adaptation would "probably be more in the present and incorporate new characters".